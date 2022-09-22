Purdue vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Purdue vs Florida Atlantic How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (1-2), Florida Atlantic (2-2)

Purdue vs Florida Atlantic Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Can the Owls catch Purdue moping?

The Boilermakers were two late pass plays away from being 3-0 – losing to Penn State on a late drive and collapsing against Syracuse last Saturday – and the focus will surely be on the Big Ten date at Minnesota next week.

Florida Atlantic is going to come in and sling it around. The passing attack went nowhere in the 40-14 loss to UCF, but N’Kosi Perry has had a strong season so far, the offense is moving, and the offensive line is playing just well enough to keep the Boilermakers out of the backfield.

There’s one problem …

Why Purdue Will Win

The Florida Atlantic pass defense has been awful.

It’s giving up 276 yards per game, it’s not picking up passes to make up for it, and that”s just the start of the problems.

No one has been hit with more penalty yards – granted, FAU played four games so far to get to the 295, but the 74 yards per game are still among the most in college football.

FAU has a pass rush, and it doesn’t matter. Aidan O’Connell will take target practice, he’ll spread the ball around with ease, and the best passing attack in the Big Ten will do whatever it wants.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Owl offense do anything to keep up? Not really.

Purdue might not be razor sharp, but it won’t matter as the offense takes over after a few drives, puts up 350 passing yards without breathing hard, and it gets out with a surprisingly high-scoring win.

There won’t be much drama, but expect plenty of points from both sides.

Purdue vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Line

Purdue 45, Florida Atlantic 20

Line: Purdue -19, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Purdue vs Florida Atlantic Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

