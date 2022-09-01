CFN Preseason All-Sun Belt Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Sun Belt going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt team and top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

2022 Preseason CFN Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year

QB Grayson McCall, Jr. Coastal Carolina

The star in the emergence of Coastal Carolina football, McCall has been one of the nation’s most efficient and effective passers over the last two seasons hitting 71% of his throws for close to 5.400 yards with 53 touchdowns and six picks.

He’s able to run – 870 yards and 11 career touchdowns – hit the deep ball, and get the high-octane attack rolling at will. Coastal Carolina has some rebuilding to do, but McCall will make everyone around him better.

2022 Preseason CFN Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

LB Carlton Martial, Sr. Troy

The newly configured Sun Belt is loaded with do-it-all linebackers, but no one does-it-all more more than Martial. He’s not all that big, but the 5-9, 210-pound flash gets all over the field as a bit of a hybrid playmaker.

Going into his fifth season, he already has 443 tackles, ten sacks, 47.5 tackles for loss, and five picks with seven forced fumbles on the resumé.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Offense

QB Grayson McCall, Jr. Coastal Carolina

RB Rasheen Ali, Soph. Marshall

RB Nate Noel, Jr. Appalachian State

WR Ali Jennings, Jr. Old Dominion

WR Kris Thornton, Sr. James Madison

TE Zack Kuntz, Jr. Old Dominion

OT Cooper Hodges, Sr. Appalachian State

OG Khalil Crowder, Sr. Georgia Southern

C Malik Sumter, Sr. Georgia State

OG Willie Lampkin, Jr. Coastal Carolina

OT Austin Stidham, Sr. Troy

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Defense

DE/EDGE Javon Solomon, Soph. Troy

DT Zi’Yon Hill, Sr. Louisiana

DT Will Choloh, Sr. Troy

DE Josaiah Stewart, Soph. Coastal Carolina

LB Kivon Bennett, Sr. Arkansas State

LB Nick Hampton, Sr. Appalachian State

LB Carlton Martial, Sr. Troy

CB Derrick Canteen, Jr. Georgia Southern

S Antavious Lane, Jr. Georgia State

S Anthony Wilson, Jr. Georgia Southern

CB Steven Gilmore, Sr. Marshall

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Special Teams

PK Seth Keller, PK Jr. Texas State

P Rhys Byrns, Sr. Louisiana

KR LaMareon James, Soph. Old Dominion

PR Isaiah Paige, Soph. Old Dominion

CFN 2022 Team Previews

Appalachian State | Arkansas State | Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern | Georgia State | James Madison

Louisiana | Marshall | Old Dominion | South Alabama

Southern Miss | Texas State | Troy | ULM

Sun Belt Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022

Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Sun Belt Players

30. Nick Kidwell, OT Jr. James Madison

29. Steven Jones, CB Sr. Appalachian State

28. Hayes Maples, LB Jr. Southern Miss

27. Cooper Hodges, OT Sr. Appalachian State

26. James Blackman, QB Sr. Arkansas State

25. Micah Abraham, CB Jr. Marshall

24. Zack Kuntz, TE Jr. Old Dominion

23. Keith Gallmon, S Sr. South Alabama

22. Malik Sumter, C Sr. Georgia State

21. Javon Solomon, LB/EDGE Soph. Troy

20. Darren Grainger, QB Sr. Georgia State

19. Willie Lampkin, OG Jr. Coastal Carolina

18. Eric Garror, Sr. CB/KR Louisiana

17. Quavian White, CB Sr. Georgia State

16. Kris Thornton, WR Sr. James Madison

15. D’Jordan Strong, CB Sr. Coastal Carolina

14. Anthony Wilson, S Jr. Georgia Southern

13. Austin Stidham, OT Sr. Troy

12. Zi’Yon Hill, DT Sr. Louisiana

11. Derrick Canteen, CB Jr. Georgia Southern

10. Abraham Beauplan, LB Sr. Marshall

9. Antavious Lane, S Jr. Georgia State

8. Steven Gilmore, CB Sr. Marshall

7. Kivon Bennett, LB Sr. Arkansas State

6. Darrell Luter, CB Sr. South Alabama

5. Nick Hampton, LB Sr. Appalachian State

4. Josaiah Stewart, DE Soph. Coastal Carolina

3. Carlton Martial, LB Sr. Troy

2. Rasheen Ali, RB Soph. Marshall

1. Grayson McCall, QB Jr. Coastal Carolina

CFN 2022 Team Previews

Appalachian State | Arkansas State | Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern | Georgia State | James Madison

Louisiana | Marshall | Old Dominion | South Alabama

Southern Miss | Texas State | Troy | ULM

Sun Belt Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022

Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings