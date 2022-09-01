CFN Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Mountain West going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West team and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year
QB Jake Haener, Sr. Fresno State
The superstar recruit started out at Washington, went to Fresno State, was expected to join head coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington, changed his mind, and now he’s back with the Bulldogs – current head man Jeff Tedford knows a thing or two about how to coach up quarterbacks.
Haener threw for over 4,000 yards last season with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but he can do so much more – like win lead the program to the Mountain West title.
2022 Preseason CFN Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year
LB Vince Sanford, Sr. Air Force
Take your pick of at least ten linebackers or ten more safeties or ten more pass rushers to be the Preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, and you might not be wrong. Sanford gets the nod because of all he can do, coming off a breakthrough season with 59 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. He broke up three passes, too.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team: Offense
QB Jake Haener, Sr. Fresno State
RB Brad Roberts, Sr. Air Force
WR Jalen Cropper, Sr. Fresno State
RB Titus Swen, Sr. Wyoming
WR Jesse Matthews, Sr. San Diego State
TE Treyton Welch, Sr. Wyoming
OT Aaron Frost, Sr. Nevada
OG Gray Davis, Sr. Colorado State
C Alama Uluave, Sr. San Diego State
OG Micah Vanterpool, Sr. Hawaii
OT John Ojukwu, Sr. Boise State
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team: Defense
DE Keshawn Banks, Sr. San Diego State
DT Scott Matlock, Sr. Boise State
DT Jonah Tavai, Sr. San Diego State
DE Cade Hall, Sr. San Jose State
LB Cam’Ron Carter, Sr. Colorado State
LB Easton Gibbs, Soph. Wyoming
LB Caden McDonald, Sr. San Diego State
CB Cam Lockridge, CB Jr. Fresno State
S Patrick McMorris, Sr. San Diego State
S JL Skinner, Sr. Boise State
CB Nehemiah Shelton, Sr. San Jose State
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team: Special Teams
PK Jonah Dalmas, Jr. Boise State
P Aaron Rodriguez, Jr. New Mexico
KR/PR Jordan Byrd, Sr. San Diego State
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Mountain West Players
30. David Perales, DE Sr. Fresno State
29. Ilm Manning, OT, Sr. Hawai
28. Jesse Matthews, WR Sr. San Diego State
27. Haaziq Daniels, QB Sr. Air Force
26. Tavian Combs, S, Jr. New Mexico
25. Viliami Fehoko, DE Sr. San Jose State
24. Trey Taylor, S Jr. Air Force
23. Hunter Reynolds, S Sr. Utah State
22. Harrison Bailey, QB Soph. UNLV
21. Jerrick Reed, S Sr. New Mexico
20. Easton Gibbs, LB Soph. Wyoming
19. Jalen Cropper, WR Sr. Fresno State
18. Brad Roberts, RB Sr. Air Force
17. Patrick McMorris, S Sr. San Diego State
16. Cam’Ron Carter, LB Sr. Colorado State
15. Hank Bachmeier, QB Sr. Boise State
14. Evan Williams, S Sr. Fresno State
13. JL Skinner, S Sr. Boise State
12. Dom Peterson, DT Sr. Nevada
10. Aaron Frost, OT Sr. Nevada
9. Scott Matlock, DT Sr. Boise State
8. Keshawn Banks, DE Sr. San Diego State
7. John Ojukwu, OT Sr. Boise State
6. Jonah Tavai, DT Sr. San Diego State
5. Cade Hall, DE Sr. San Jose State
4. Caden McDonald, LB Sr. San Diego State
3. Logan Bonner, QB Sr. Utah State
2. Vince Sanford, LB Sr. Air Force
1. Jake Haener, QB Sr. Fresno State
