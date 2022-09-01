CFN Preseason All-Conference USA Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Conference USA going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA team and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year
QB Frank Harris, Sr. UTSA
Last year it was RB Sincere McCormick – along with a solid defense – that took over on way to the Conference USA title and a breakthrough season for the UTSA program. The quarterback was pretty good, too.
The 6-0, 200-pound lefty was the main man leading the way, and now this is his team more than ever after two terrific seasons. Harris has connected on 66% of his career passes, kept the interceptions down with six in each of the last two years, and in 2021 he started hitting his deep throws a bit more. Combine all of that with over 1,200 rushing yards and 15 scores, and this might be his league, too.
2022 Preseason CFN Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year
LB KD Davis, Sr. North Texas
The 6-0, 229-pounder isn’t huge, and he might not have the build of a normal middle linebacker, but he’s got great range and he makes a whole lot of tackles.
The 2021 First Team and 2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA honoree made 284 tackles – leading Conference USA with 121 stops – with 11 sacks and 28 tackles for loss over the last three seasons for a team not known for its defense. In his fifth year, expect him to be even more disruptive.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA Team: Offense
QB Frank Harris, Sr. UTSA
RB Johnny Ford, Jr. Florida Atlantic
RB DeWayne McBride, Jr. UAB
WR Daewood Davis, Sr. WKU
WR Zakhari Franklin, Sr. UTSA
TE Rivaldo Fairweather, Soph. FIU
OT Makai Hart, Sr. UTSA
OG Quantavious Leslie, Soph. WKU
C Ahofitu Maka, Sr. UTSA
OG Joshua Mote, Sr. Louisiana Tech
OT Kadeem Telfort, Sr. UAB
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA Team: Defense
DE Praise Amaewhule, Jr. UTEP
DT Evan Anderson, Soph. Florida Atlantic
DT Davon Strickland, Jr. FIU
DE Jordan Ferguson, Sr. Middle Tennessee
LB KD Davis, Sr. North Texas
LB Breon Hayward, Sr. UTEP
LB Noah Wilder, Sr. UAB
CB Kahlef Hailassie, Jr. WKU
S Rashad Wisdom, Sr. UTSA
S Teja Young, Jr. Florida Atlantic
CB Starling Thomas, CB Sr. UAB
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Conference USA Team: Special Teams
PK Brayden Narveson, Jr. WKU
P Lucas Dean, Sr. UTSA
KR Shadrick Byrd, Soph. Charlotte
PR Jaylin Lane, Soph. Middle Tennessee
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Conference USA Players
30. Jaylen Joyner, DE Jr. Florida Atlantic
29. Quantavious Leslie, OG Soph. WKU
28. Tyrese Chambers, WR Jr. FIU
27. Trevor Harmanson, LB Sr. UTSA
26. Gabe Taylor, S Soph. Rice
25. Grant DuBose, WR Jr. Charlotte
24. Tyler Grubbs, LB Soph. Louisiana Tech
23. Teldrick Ross, S Jr. Middle Tennessee
22. Chris Reynolds, QB Sr. Charlotte
21. Manase Mose, C Sr. North Texas
20. Evan Anderson, DT Soph. Florida Atlantic
19. Chase Cunningham, QB Sr. Middle Tennessee
18. Ahofitu Maka, C Sr. UTSA
17. Tyrice Knight, LB Sr. UTEP
16. Will Boler, S Sr. UAB
15. Daewood Davis, WR Sr. WKU
14. Davon Strickland, DT Jr. FIU
13. BeeJay Williamson, S Jr. Louisiana Tech
12. Johnny Ford, RB Jr. Florida Atlantic
11. Breon Hayward, LB Sr. UTEP
10. Teja Young, S Jr. Florida Atlantic
9. DeWayne McBride, RB Jr. UAB
8. Zakhari Franklin, WR Sr. UTSA
7. Noah Wilder, LB Sr. UAB
6. Praise Amaewhule, DE Jr. UTEP
5. Jarret Doege, QB Sr. WKU
4. Frank Harris, QB Sr. UTSA
3. Rashad Wisdom, S Sr. UTSA
2. Jordan Ferguson, DE Sr. Middle Tennessee
1. KD Davis, LB Sr. North Texas
