CFN Preseason All-Big Ten Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Big Ten going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten team and top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

2022 Preseason CFN Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

QB CJ Stroud, Soph. Ohio State

Try not to compare the 2022 Stroud to the 2021 version that put up astronomical numbers and would’ve won the Heisman in a walk if Ohio State got past Michigan and if Auburn’s Tank Bigsby had stayed in bounds late against Alabama.

Stroud rolled up over 4,400 yards with 44 touchdowns and six picks last year, hitting 72% of his passes along the way. He’s probably not going to do that again for one simple reason – he won’t have to. He had to keep bombing away at times with the Buckeye defense struggling to be its normal self.

As long as he keeps the completion percentage to around 70%, keeps the interceptions at a bare minimum, and hits his third down throws, he’ll be fine.

Of course, he’ll be better than fine, though.

2022 Preseason CFN Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

LB Jack Campbell, Sr. Iowa

The Iowa linebackers know how to tackle and tackle and tackle some more. Campbell and running mate Seth Benson should combine for over 250 tackles if everything goes right in what should be another big year for the Hawkeye D.

Campbell won’t be as disruptive as Wisconsin’s Nate Herbig, and he might not bring the value like several of the top linemen, but he’ll eat up everything again after leading the nation with 143 tackles with a fumble return for a score, two interceptions – taking one for a touchdown – and with 3.5 tackles for loss.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Offense

QB CJ Stroud, Soph. Ohio State

RB Braelon Allen, Soph. Wisconsin

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Soph. Ohio State

WR Jayden Reed, Sr. Michigan State

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jr. Ohio State

TE Sam LaPorta, Sr. Iowa

OT Ryan Hayes, Sr. Michigan

OG Tyler Beach, Sr. Wisconsin

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Sr. Michigan

OG Zak Zinter, Jr. Michigan

OT Peter Skoronski, Jr. Northwestern

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Defense

DE Zach Harrison, Sr. Ohio State

DT Keeanu Benton, Sr. Wisconsin

DT PJ Mustipher, Sr. Penn State

DE Isaiah Mullens, Sr. Wisconsin

LB Jack Campbell, Sr. Iowa

LB Nick Herbig, Jr. Wisconsin

LB Luke Reimer, Jr. Nebraska

CB Denzel Burke, Soph. Ohio State

S Cam Allen, Sr. Purdue

S Sydney Brown, Sr. Illinois

CB Riley Moss, Sr. Iowa

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Special Teams

PK Noah Ruggles, Sr. Ohio State

P Tory Taylor, Jr. Iowa

KR Emeka Egbuga, RFr. Ohio State

PR AJ Henning, Jr. Michigan

CFN 2022 Team Previews

East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan

Michigan St | Ohio St | Penn St | Rutgers

West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota | Nebraska

Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

Big Ten Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022

Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Big Ten Players

30. Tiawan Mullen, CB Jr. Indiana

29. Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Sr. Maryland

28. Aidan O’Connell, QB Sr. Purdue

27. Jaelyn Duncan, OT Sr. Maryland

26. John Michael Schmitz, C Sr. Minnesota

25. Christian Izien, S Sr. Rutgers

24. Seth Benson, LB Sr. Iowa

23. Luke Reimer, LB Jr. Nebraska

22. Zak Zinter, OG Jr. Michigan

21. Cam Allen, S Sr. Purdue

20. Olusegun Oluwatimi, C Sr. Michigan

19. Zach Harrison, DE Sr. Ohio State

18. Sydney Brown, S Sr. Illinois

17. Dontay Demus, WR Sr. Maryland

16. Keeanu Benton, DT Sr. Wisconsin

15. Jayden Reed, WR Sr. Michigan State

14. Paris Johnson, OT Jr. Ohio State

13. Joey Porter, CB Jr. Penn State

12. Jack Nelson, OT Soph. Wisconsin

11. Ryan Hayes, OT Sr. Michigan

10. Denzel Burke, CB Soph. Ohio State

9. Riley Moss, CB Sr. Iowa

8. Peter Skoronski, OT Jr. Northwestern

7. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB Sr. Minnesota

6. Nick Herbig, LB Jr. Wisconsin

5. Braelon Allen, RB Soph. Wisconsin

4. Jack Campbell, LB Sr. Iowa

3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB Soph. Ohio State

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Jr. Ohio State

1. CJ Stroud, QB Soph. Ohio State

CFN 2022 Team Previews

East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan

Michigan St | Ohio St | Penn St | Rutgers

West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota | Nebraska

Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

Big Ten Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022

Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings