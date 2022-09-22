Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Thursday, September 22

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 22

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1), Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

Can the Browns really get by with Jacoby Brissett?

He hasn’t been all that bad, and the great Cleveland running game has been able to help, but the downfield passing attack isn’t enough to get excited about and now Brissett has to deal with the Pittsburgh pass rush.

The Steelers are helping out their sleepy offense with a slew of big defensive plays, there’s a running game in there somewhere if Najee Harris can ever get a little room to run, and there’s the control factor.

The Browns might be doing more on the ground, but Pittsburgh has a way so far of grinding things down to a stop. Cincinnati moved the ball well, and so did New England. Both games were tight late.

However …

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

Can the Browns really get by with Jacoby Brissett?

Apparently, yeah. There’s no problem.

He doesn’t have to light it up, but he’s doing a great job of moving the chains – the Browns lead the NFL in first downs – with the offensive line getting the job done for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

And then there’s the downfield passing side of the attack. Cleveland isn’t getting a whole lot of that out of Brissett, but Pittsburgh is getting nothing out of Mitchell Trubisky.

The Steelers don’t run a whole lot of plays. They don’t connect, they need takeaways to make things happen, and Cleveland isn’t likely to help with just one turnover so far.

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh’s defense has a way of being a differentiating factor no matter what, but the offense just can’t get going.

Granted, if Joe Flacco could look like Patrick Mahomes against the Cleveland defense anything is possible – the Jets won last week 31-30 – but the offensive side isn’t going to give up the big mistakes for the struggling Steeler O to pull this out late.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, Line

Cleveland 23, Pittsburgh 20

Line: Cleveland -4.5, o/u: 38.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Must See Rating: 3

