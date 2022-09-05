Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Pittsburgh (0-0), Cincinnati (0-0)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

The Steelers have the weapons now to keep up if this gets into any sort of a shootout.

The offensive line is still a major question mark, and everyone will keep dogging Mitchell Trubisky until Kenny Pickett is ready, but Najee Harris is a special running back, the receiving corps is loaded with young talent, and the potential is there to keep up once the Cincinnati machine gets going.

The Bengals have upgraded in several areas, but can they slow down the better passing teams? Trubisky isn’t exactly Tom Brady, but he might go off on a secondary that has to prove it can hold up a bit better.

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

You mean besides Trubisky being the starting quarterback on the other side?

Pittsburgh still has a very, very questionable offensive front, and Cincinnati fixed the glitch. The O line that almost got Joe Burrow killed was upgraded, and that’s all he needs.

Yeah, Pittsburgh has the skill parts to make this a shootout, but they don’t have the Cincinnati receivers. Even if this isn’t an offensive show, the Bengals were able to beat the Steelers twice last season without the O going off.

What’s Going To Happen

The Steelers managed just ten points in both games against Cincinnati last year – they’ll get that in the first quarter. It won’t be nearly enough.

Burrow and the Bengal offense will struggle early, and then the running game will kick in. Joe Mixon will be the star for three quarters, and then the Cincinnati receiving corps will rise and shine.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17

Line: Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Must See Rating: 3

