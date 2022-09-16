Pitt vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Pitt vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Pitt (1-1), Western Michigan (1-1)

Pitt vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

This isn’t the Western Michigan team that managed to pull off the 44-41 win over the eventual 2021 ACC champion.

The Broncos got a good offensive balance in the win over Ball State, but there isn’t the pop and explosion of last year, the running game has been just okay, and the run defense has yet to show much of anything.

As always, the Panther pass rush is great, the defense is taking the ball away, and it did a good job of not letting the Tennessee offense go off.

On the flip side, Western Michigan isn’t generating any pressure in the backfield, it has been awful against the run, and …

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Pitt hasn’t shown enough of a running game so far to fall back on.

QB Kedon Slovis is banged up – as of right now, he’s a gametime decision, but he’s not going to be 100% no matter what – and the Panthers haven’t been able to generate any sort of a push.

Western Michigan might not be doing enough offensively, but it’s dominating the time of possession battle, and that might be enough to make this interesting.

Pitt needs to own the clock, but the defense has been miserable so far on third downs – even with the sacks – and the offense is going to struggle considering the injury concerns.

What’s Going To Happen

Western Michigan just doesn’t have the punch to pull this off.

It’s making too many mistakes, the defense hasn’t been quite strong enough, and Pitt has the parts to figure this out even if the running game hasn’t been as good as it should be.

There won’t be anything gorgeous about this, but Pitt will happily take the win no matter how it can get it, hope to rest the key parts against Rhode Island next week, and then dive into the ACC schedule.

Pitt vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Pitt 34, Western Michigan 20

Line: Pitt -10.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Pitt vs Western Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

