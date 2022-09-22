Pitt vs Rhode Island prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Pitt vs Rhode Island How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (2-1), Rhode Island (2-1)

Pitt vs Rhode Island Game Preview

Why Rhode Island Will Win

The Rams have been solid so far in the 2-1 start with a dangerous pass rush, a good downfield passing game, and enough of a ground attack to make Pitt work.

They’ve got the ability to bother the Pitt backfield that’s still trying to get QB Kedon Slovis back and healthy – he missed the Western Michigan game last week – behind an offensive front that’s been disastrous in pass protection.

The Panthers have allowed ten sacks and 21 tackles for loss so far, and it’s just starting to get the running game going.

If Kasim Hill and the URI passing game can get into an early groove, it’ll make the Pitt offense press a whole lot more than it’s going to want to. There will be enough deep shots to matter, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

The Ram offense isn’t working quite as well as it’s going to need to.

The defense is getting the job done with its pass rush and big plays, but Hill – while he’ll connect on the deep ball – struggles with his consistency and accuracy. The Panther defensive front isn’t going to help make things any better.

This hasn’t been the normal high-powered Pitt pass rush, but it’s more than good enough. The offense is great at controlling the clock, it’ll have the ball for close to 35 minutes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s still work to do.

Pitt will get pushed a little bit by a few big plays from the Rhode Island offense, but it won’t be nearly enough to pull this off.

The Panther running game that took over against Western Michigan will control the tempo and the clock, and the defense that finally got a little bit of a breather after dealing with West Virginia and Tennessee will keep it going after a strong Week 3.

Pitt vs Rhode Island Prediction, Line

Pitt 41, Rhode Island 13

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Pitt vs Rhode Island Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

