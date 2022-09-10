Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia (0-0), Detroit (0-0)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

Here comes the Philadelphia passing game.

Jalen Hurts already had a good group to throw to, and then the Eagles landed AJ Brown to add to the mix. Now it all gets aired out against a Detroit secondary that struggled to get off the field, allowed the most yards per attempt, and doesn’t appear to be appreciably better.

Hurts should go off, the running game should be okay behind a terrific Eagle offensive line, and Detroit has to prove it can keep up the pace on a consistent basis.

Hurts proved time and again that he can get the O going late if things aren’t going well. Detroit did that a bit late last year, but it can’t get behind or Philly will grind it out.

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

Here comes the Detroit running game.

D’Andre Swift and the Lion backfield are good, the offensive line is great, and now the running game should pound away a bit more.

The defense might still be a question mark even with the improvements up front, but the offense has enough parts to be more efficient. Better running game, easier third down chances, better overall offensive production – that should kick in right away against an Eagle defense that’s talented, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Eagles beefed up the front seven with Jordan Davis about to be a key part of the interior and with a seemingly improved linebacking corps.

Detroit will be more physical, and it’ll be better than it’s been over the last few years, but the secondary will let it down late once Hurts gets into a groove.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Philadelphia Eagles 26, Detroit Lions 17

Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Must See Rating: 3

