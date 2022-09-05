Penn State vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Penn State vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Penn State (1-0), Ohio (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Penn State vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

That was more like it.

After struggling in a strange 2021, Ohio came out roaring with a strong 41-38 win over Florida Atlantic. There weren’t any turnovers, the offense cranked up the passing game, and the defense was able to weather the storm.

QB Kurtis Rourke is a dangerous all-around playmaker who can hit the big play, run around a bit, and potentially pick apart a Penn State secondary that had plenty of issues with the Purdue passing game in a thrilling 35-31 win.

The defense that did a great job of getting behind the line against FAU should be able to hold up a bit, but …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Penn State Will Win

Penn State was able to survive and advance.

The win over Purdue was one of those moments that sets the tone for an entire season.

It was down and in big trouble, and then the offense got the ball back and Sean Clifford went to work with a late drive and his fourth touchdown pass of the game to get the win.

Ohio is a lot better this season, but the secondary is questionable – it got ripped apart by FAU’s N’Kosi Perry. Penn State should be able to throw well and dink and dunk as much as it wants, but …

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

This is about the ground game for Penn State.

It struggled to get anything consistently going against Purdue and there weren’t any big, gashing dashes. Ohio didn’t allow much of anything against the FAU running game, but in this, Penn State has to let the O line eat.

When that doesn’t happen, Clifford will go back to work. This will be more dangerous than Penn State might like for a little while, but it’ll pull away in the second half.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Penn State vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Penn State 41, Ohio 17

Line: Penn State -24.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Penn State vs Ohio Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams