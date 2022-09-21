Penn State vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Penn State vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Penn State (3-0), Central Michigan (1-2)

Penn State vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Will Penn State be able to keep its full focus after the blowout win over Auburn?

It’s not like there’s anything big ahead – Northwestern is up next – but it’s been an interesting first three weeks with a gut-check rally to beat Purdue and the high-profile win on the road against the SEC. As we’ve seen with Central Michigan, it can take advantage of any opportunity.

It rallied back to make it interesting late against Oklahoma State, and last week it finally got the ground game working in a blowout over Bucknell.

The Chippewas are fantastic at getting into the backfield, the run defense has been strong, and …

Why Penn State Will Win

Central Michigan doesn’t have the passing game bother the Penn State secondary.

The Nittany Lions have allowed yards, but they’ve given up fewer than a 50% completion rate overall so far. Auburn almost hit 300 yards but couldn’t get anything going, and the pass rush is there to bother CMU QB Daniel Richardson enough to keep the attack from going off.

The Chippewas offensive line hasn’t been great so far, the defense isn’t forcing enough mistakes, and the secondary was lit up before the Bucknell game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Sean Clifford has been better than you think.

Penn State fans might be liking the great young prospects waiting in the wings, but Clifford is playing like a good veteran who’s able to handle the moment and steadily keep everything moving.

The team made a statement against Auburn. Instead of packing it in and getting through this before the Big Ten season kicks in full force, expect a good, balanced performance and a nice day from the defense.

Central Michigan will score points in the second half, but Penn State will have this in hand.

Penn State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Penn State 45, Central Michigan 17

Line: Penn State -27.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Penn State vs Central Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

