Penn State at Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Penn State at Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3;30 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Penn State (2-0), Auburn (2-0)

Penn State vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

The Nittany Lions sharpened up.

Everyone goes overboard on Week 1, but even the best teams need tuning, tweaking, and changing. Penn State survived a thriller at Purdue, and then hosted an Ohio team that throttled Florida Atlantic the week before.

Of course there wasn’t that much doubt about who’d win, but it was the way it happened. The Penn State offense had balance, the ground game was explosive, the passing attack hit 300 yards for the second game in a row, and the D more than did its part.

There were problems against Aidan O’Connell and the Purdue passing game, but the secondary held its own. Between that game and the Ohio win, Penn State has allowed just 48% of all passes to be completed.

There’s been just one turnover so far, penalties aren’t a problem, and …

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn hasn’t allowed a thing on the ground.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, playing Mercer and San Jose State isn’t a big deal, but it’s more about the tone being set.

For all of the problems Auburn had least season, run defense wasn’t one of them – it held Penn State to 90 yards and just 2.7 yards per carry in the 28-20 loss – and it’s carrying over.

Penn State is going to have to win this through the air. It ran on Ohio, it couldn’t run on Purdue.

It took a bit too much for the Tigers to get by San Jose State, but as long as the defense keeps generating pressure and the offense can get something out of the running game, making this a defensive battle at home into the fourth quarter is perfect.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect this to be a relatively low scoring fight.

Can TJ Finley rise up and get the O moving? Will Robby Ashford by an X factor for a backfield that will keep the rotation rolling?

Penn State isn’t just tested, it’s road tested under a pressure situation in a conference showdown.

The secondary that held up just enough against Purdue will be solid, Sean Clifford will come up with the third down throws needed to keep moving, and James Franklin and the Big Ten will get out with a strong, tough win that will come down to the final moments.

Penn State vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Penn State 27, Auburn 23

Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Penn State at Auburn Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

