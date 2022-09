Pac-12 Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

Forget all the monster changes, moves, and speculation about the future for a moment. This year should be a whole lot of fun for a few key reasons.

USC is going to be a blast – there’s going to be as much attention on the football teams, at least for a few months before expansion talk cranks up even more – and the divisions are going bye-bye.

There’s no more Pac-12 North and South with the goal to win the six-team division. Now the conference race comes down to who the top two teams are overall, and it should mean the season comes down to the last day of the regular season.

The schedules play a massive role.

Who misses USC? Who has to play Utah in Salt Lake City? Who has to travel late in the season, and who has to make a longer road trip? It all matters in the 2022 Pac-12 college football predictions for every game.

Pac-12 Preseason Predictions

Pac-12 Predicted Finish

T1. Oregon*

T1. USC

T1. Utah*

T4. UCLA

T4. Washington

T6. Washington State

T6. Arizona State

8. Oregon State

T9. Cal

T9. Stanford

T11. Arizona

T11. Colorado

*Tie-breaker winners who’ll get to the Pac-12 Championship.

Arizona Wildcats

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 2-7

2021: 1-11, Prediction: 2-10

2020: 0-5, Prediction: 2-10

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 3 at San Diego State L

Sept 10 Mississippi State L

Sept 17 North Dakota State W

Sept 24 at Cal L

Oct 1 Colorado W

Oct 8 Oregon L

Oct 15 at Washington L

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 USC L

Nov 5 at Utah L

Nov 12 at UCLA L

Nov 19 Washington State L

Nov 25 Arizona State W

Arizona State Sun Devils

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 4-5

2021: 8-5, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 2-2, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 1 Northern Arizona W

Sept 10 at Oklahoma State L

Sept 17 Eastern Michigan W

Sept 24 Utah L

Oct 1 at USC L

Oct 8 Washington W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Stanford W

Oct 29 at Colorado L

Nov 5 UCLA W

Nov 12 at Washington State L

Nov 19 Oregon State W

Nov 25 at Arizona L

Cal Golden Bears

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 3-6

2021: 5-7, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 1-3, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6



Sept 3 UC Davis W

Sept 10 UNLV W

Sept 17 at Notre Dame L

Sept 24 Arizona W

Oct 1 at Washington State L

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 at Colorado L

Oct 22 Washington W

Oct 29 Oregon W

Nov 5 at USC L

Nov 12 at Oregon State L

Nov 19 Stanford L

Nov 25 UCLA L

Colorado Buffaloes

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 2-7

2021: 4-8, Prediction: 4-8

2020: 4-2, Prediction: 5-7

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 5-7

Sept 2 TCU W

Sept 10 at Air Force W

Sept 17 at Minnesota L

Sept 24 UCLA L

Oct 1 at Arizona L

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 Cal W

Oct 22 at Oregon State L

Oct 29 Arizona State W

Nov 5 Oregon L

Nov 11 at USC L

Nov 19 at Washington L

Nov 26 Utah L

Oregon Ducks

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 7-2

2021: 10-4, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 4-3, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 12-2, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 3 Georgia (in Atlanta) L

Sept 10 Eastern Washington W

Sept 17 BYU W

Sept 24 at Washington State W

Oct 1 Stanford W

Oct 8 at Arizona W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 UCLA W

Oct 29 at Cal L

Nov 5 at Colorado W

Nov 12 Washington W

Nov 19 Utah W

Nov 25 at Oregon State L

Oregon State Beavers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 4-5

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 4-8

2020: 2-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 3-9

Sept 3 Boise State W

Sept 10 at Fresno State L

Sept 17 Montana State W

Sept 24 USC L

Oct 1 at Utah L

Oct 8 at Stanford L

Oct 15 Washington State W

Oct 22 Colorado W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Washington L

Nov 12 Cal W

Nov 19 at Arizona State L

Nov 25 Oregon W

Stanford Cardinal

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 3-6

2021: 3-9, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 4-2, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 3 Colgate W

Sept 10 USC L

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 at Washington L

Oct 1 at Oregon L

Oct 8 Oregon State W

Oct 15 at Notre Dame L

Oct 22 Arizona State L

Oct 29 at UCLA L

Nov 5 Washington State W

Nov 12 at Utah L

Nov 19 at Cal W

Nov 25 BYU W

Stanford Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule An

UCLA Bruins

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 5-4

2021: 8-4, Prediction: 7–5

2020: 3-4, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 3 Bowling Green W

Sept 10 Alabama State W

Sept 17 South Alabama W

Sept 24 at Colorado W

Oct 1 Washington L

Oct 8 Utah L

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Oregon L

Oct 29 Stanford W

Nov 5 at Arizona State L

Nov 12 Arizona W

Nov 19 USC W

Nov 25 at Cal W

USC Trojans

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 7-2

2021: 4-8, Prediction: 10-2

2020: 5-1, Prediction: 9-3

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 3 Rice W

Sept 10 at Stanford W

Sept 17 Fresno State W

Sept 24 at Oregon State W

Oct 1 Arizona State W

Oct 8 Washington State W

Oct 15 at Utah L

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Arizona W

Nov 5 Cal W

Nov 11 Colorado W

Nov 19 at UCLA L

Nov 25 Notre Dame W

Utah Utes

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 7-2

2021: 10-4, Prediction: 10-2

2020: 3-2, Prediction: 8-4

2019: 11-3, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 3 at Florida L

Sept 10 Southern Utah W

Sept 17 San Diego State W

Sept 24 at Arizona State W

Oct 1 Oregon State W

Oct 8 at UCLA W

Oct 15 USC W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Washington State L

Nov 5 Arizona W

Nov 12 Stanford W

Nov 19 at Oregon L

Nov 25 at Colorado W

Washington Huskies

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 5-4

2021: 4-8, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 3-1, Prediction: 9-3

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 3 Kent State W

Sept 10 Portland State W

Sept 17 Michigan State W

Sept 24 Stanford W

Oct 1 at UCLA W

Oct 8 at Arizona State L

Oct 15 Arizona W

Oct 22 at Cal L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Oregon State W

Nov 12 at Oregon L

Nov 19 Colorado W

Nov 26 at Washington State L

Washington State Cougars

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 Pac-12 Prediction: 5-4

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 1-3, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 6-7, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 3 Idaho W

Sept 10 at Wisconsin L

Sept 17 Colorado State W

Sept 24 Oregon L

Oct 1 Cal W

Oct 8 at USC L

Oct 15 at Oregon State L

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Utah W

Nov 5 at Stanford L

Nov 12 Arizona State W

Nov 19 at Arizona W

Nov 26 Washington W

