Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

Pac-12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by USC at Oregon State, Oregon at Washington State, and Utah at Arizona State
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 27-7, ATS 18-16, o/u 15-19
UCLA at Colorado
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: UCLA -21.5, o/u: 57
Oregon at Washington State
4:00, FOX
Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 57.5
Arizona at Cal
5:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -3, o/u: 49.5
USC at Oregon State
9:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -5.5, o/u: 70.5
Utah at Arizona State
10:30, ESPN
Line: Utah -15.5, o/u: 54
Stanford at Washington
10:30, FS1
Line: Washington -13.5, o/u: 63.5
