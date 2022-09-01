Pac-12 Coaches Against The Spread: Ranked From Best To Worst. Who Covers?

How good are all of the Pac-12 head coaches against the spread? Going from best to worst, here’s who covers and who doesn’t.

How do all of the Pac-12 head coaches do against the spread, and on the road ATS, and going over on the point total?

If you like to invest, here’s the breakdown of ten of the 12 head coaches – Oregon’s Dan Lanning is in his first year as a head man, and we’re technically counting Washington State’s Jake Dickert as a first year coach since he’s going into his first full season.

One other note, with a few exceptions from the first year coaches who switched gigs – Lincoln Riley at USC and Kalen DeBoer at Washington – these stats reflect how all the coaches have done on their current Pac-12 teams.

Who covers – and sometimes more importantly – who doesn’t?

1. Kalen DeBoer, Washington

*Fresno State ATS record since 2020

ATS Overall: 11-8 (57.9%)

On Extra Rest: 2-3

vs. Ranked: 3-0

After Win: 6-6

After Loss: 4-1

Home: 4-4

Road: 7-2

Favorite: 8-7

Underdog: 3-1

Home Favorite: 3-4

Home Dog: 1-0

Road Favorite: 5-1

Road Dog: 2-1

vs. Conference: 7-7

Non-conference: 4-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 9-10

On Extra Rest: 2-3

vs. Ranked: 2-1

Home: 3-5

Road: 4-5

Favorite: 7-8

Underdog: 2-2

Home Favorite: 3-4

Home Dog: 0-1

Road Favorite: 2-4

Road Dog: 2-1

Conference: 6-8

Non-conference: 3-2

T2. Karl Dorrell, Colorado

ATS record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 10-8 (55.6%)

On Extra Rest: 3-1

vs. Ranked: 3-2

After Win: 5-3

After Loss: 4-4

Home: 5-4

Road: 4-3

Favorite: 3-2

Underdog: 7-6

Home Favorite: 2-2

Home Dog: 3-2

Road Favorite: 1-0

Road Dog: 3-3

vs. Conference: 8-5

Non-conference: 2-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 9-9

On Extra Rest: 2-2

vs. Ranked: 3-2

Home: 4-5

Road: 4-3

Favorite: 0-5

Underdog: 9-4

Home Favorite: 0-4

Home Dog: 4-1

Road Favorite: 0-1

Road Dog: 4-2

Conference: 8-5

Non-conference: 1-4

T2. Justin Wilcox, Cal

ATS record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 29-23-2 (55.6%)

On Extra Rest: 6-3

vs. Ranked: 8-4

After Win: 14-9

After Loss: 14-11-1

Home: 12-13-2

Road: 16-9

Favorite: 9-14-1

Underdog: 20-9-1

Home Favorite: 4-10-1

Home Dog: 8-3-1

Road Favorite: 4-4

Road Dog: 12-5

vs. Conference: 23-16-1

Non-conference: 6-7-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 19-35

On Extra Rest: 5-4

vs. Ranked: 2-10

Home: 9-18

Road: 9-16

Favorite: 8-16

Underdog: 11-19

Home Favorite: 4-11

Home Dog: 5-7

Road Favorite: 3-5

Road Dog: 6-11

Conference: 13-27

Non-conference: 6-8

4. Kyle Whittingham, Utah

ATS record (since 2005)

ATS Overall: 114-92-5 (55.2%)

On Extra Rest: 19-11-2

vs. Ranked: 20-15-1

After Win: 70-56-3

After Loss: 35-29-1

Home: 54-43-4

Road: 49-41-1

Favorite: 74-70-3

Underdog: 38-21-2

Home Favorite: 43-37-3

Home Dog: 9-5-1

Road Favorite: 25-28

Road Dog: 24-13-1

vs. Conference: 78-65-3

Non-conference: 36-27-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 99-107-4

On Extra Rest: 13-18-1

vs. Ranked: 16-19-1

Home: 46-51-3

Road: 45-45-1

Favorite: 70-74-2

Underdog: 28-31-2

Home Favorite: 39-41-2

Home Dog: 6-8-1

Road Favorite: 28-25

Road Dog: 17-20-1

Conference: 67-76-3

Non-conference: 32-31-1

5. David Shaw, Stanford

ATS record (since 2011)

ATS Overall: 74-60-4 (55.1%)

On Extra Rest: 9-10-2

vs. Ranked: 28-24-1

After Win: 48-37-2

After Loss: 20-18-2

Home: 34-32

Road: 32-24-4

Favorite: 55-41-4

Underdog: 19-19

Home Favorite: 28-25

Home Dog: 6-7

Road Favorite: 22-13-4

Road Dog: 10-11

vs. Conference: 54-42-4

Non-conference: 20-18

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 64-72-1

On Extra Rest: 7-13-1

vs. Ranked: 29-23-1

Home: 32-33

Road: 24-35-1

Favorite: 42-57

Underdog: 22-15-1

Home Favorite: 26-26

Home Dog: 6-7

Road Favorite: 11-28

Road Dog: 13-7-1

Conference: 48-51-1

Non-conference: 16-21

6. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

ATS record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 23-20-1 (53.4%)

On Extra Rest: 2-4-1

vs. Ranked: 3-3

After Win: 9-6-1

After Loss: 14-10

Home: 11-11-1

Road: 12-8

Favorite: 6-5

Underdog: 17-15-1

Home Favorite: 6-1

Home Dog: 5-10-1

Road Favorite: 0-3

Road Dog: 12-5

vs. Conference: 17-16-1

Non-conference: 6-4

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 25-19

On Extra Rest: 5-2

vs. Ranked: 4-2

Home: 11-12

Road: 14-6

Favorite: 5-6

Underdog: 20-13

Home Favorite: 3-4

Home Dog: 8-8

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 12-5

Conference: 20-14

Non-conference: 5-5

7. Lincoln Riley, USC

ATS record *Oklahoma ATS record since 2017

ATS Overall: 33-31-2 (51.5%)

On Extra Rest: 7-6

vs. Ranked: 13-7-2

After Win: 26-26-2

After Loss: 4-3

Home: 18-13

Road: 7-12-2

Favorite: 30-29-1

Underdog: 3-2-1

Home Favorite: 18-13

Home Dog: 0-0

Road Favorite: 5-12-1

Road Dog: 2-0-1

vs. Conference: 22-24-2

Non-conference: 11-7

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 38-26-2

On Extra Rest: 7-6

vs. Ranked: 10-12

Home: 19-10-2

Road: 12-9

Favorite: 34-24-2

Underdog: 4-2

Home Favorite: 19-10-2

Home Dog: 0-0

Road Favorite: 10-8

Road Dog: 2-1

Conference: 27-20-1

Non-conference: 11-6-1

8. Chip Kelly, UCLA

ATS record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 21-20-2 (51.2%)

On Extra Rest: 2-4

vs. Ranked: 6-6

After Win: 8-7-2

After Loss: 12-10

Home: 10-13-1

Road: 11-7-1

Favorite: 8-9

Underdog: 13-11-2

Home Favorite: 5-8

Home Dog: 5-5-1

Road Favorite: 3-1

Road Dog: 8-6-1

vs. Conference: 18-14-2

Non-conference: 3-6

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 23-19-1

On Extra Rest: 4-1-1

vs. Ranked: 9-2-1

Home: 14-10

Road: 9-9-1

Favorite: 9-8

Underdog: 14-11-1

Home Favorite: 7-6

Home Dog: 7-4

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 7-7-1

Conference: 19-14-1

Non-conference: 4-5

9. Jedd Fisch, Arizona

ATS record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-6 (50%)

On Extra Rest: 0-1

vs. Ranked: 1-0

After Win: 1-0

After Loss: 4-6

Home: 3-3

Road: 2-3

Favorite: 0-2

Underdog: 6-4

Home Favorite: 0-2

Home Dog: 3-1

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 2-3

vs. Conference: 5-4

Non-conference: 1-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 6-6

On Extra Rest: 0-1

vs. Ranked: 1-0

Home: 2-4

Road: 4-1

Favorite: 1-1

Underdog: 5-5

Home Favorite: 1-1

Home Dog: 1-3

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 4-1

Conference: 5-4

Non-conference: 1-2

10. Herm Edwards, Arizona State

ATS record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 21-22 (48.8%)

On Extra Rest: 4-5

vs. Ranked: 8-4

After Win: 10-13

After Loss: 9-7

Home: 10-11

Road: 9-10

Favorite: 9-16

Underdog: 12-6

Home Favorite: 6-9

Home Dog: 4-2

Road Favorite: 2-7

Road Dog: 7-3

vs. Conference: 16-15

Non-conference: 5-7

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 19-24

On Extra Rest: 2-7

vs. Ranked: 3-9

Home: 9-12

Road: 10-9

Favorite: 12-13

Underdog: 7-11

Home Favorite: 5-10

Home Dog: 4-2

Road Favorite: 7-2

Road Dog: 3-7

Conference: 17-14

Non-conference: 2-10

