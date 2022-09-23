Oregon vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Oregon vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oregon (2-1), Washington State (3-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oregon vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

That’s the Oregon we all thought we were getting going into the season.

Getting rocked by Georgia – as it turns out – isn’t any big deal this season, but everyone abandoned the idea of the Ducks being good after the ugly 49-3 loss.

The 70-14 win over a not-bad Eastern Washington team from the FCS was good, the dominant 41-20 win over BYU last week was terrific.

The offense has been balanced over the last two weeks, Bo Nix has been solid, and the running backs are ripping off yards in chunks as the lines are taking over.

The offensive front has yet to allow a sack, it blasted away on the strong BYU defensive front, and it’s going to grind away on the Cougars.

However …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Washington State Will Win

Oregon’s running game is good, and the offensive line is fantastic. Are either as tough or as nasty as the Wisconsin ground attack behind that offensive front? Close, but not really.

Washington State was able to hold up just fine against the bully, beating Wisconsin and it’s tough offense and great defense 17-14. It wasn’t pretty, but it found a way.

In this, Wazzu can pull this off by keeping everything moving. As good as the Oregon defense might be, it’s not able to come up with enough third down stops.

Georgia hit 9-of-10 third down tries, and Eastern Washington and BYU were able to connect on the money downs a bit too easily.

– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State has been tough enough on defense, and Cameron Ward is a good enough quarterback, to pull this off, but …

Oregon is the real deal.

That’s not to say Wazzu isn’t, but the Ducks have settled in, the talent is in place to make a big run, and they’ll overcome the great atmosphere and energy to get out alive thanks to a few key takeaways and a good offensive balance.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Oregon vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Oregon 30, Washington State 20

Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oregon vs Washington State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams