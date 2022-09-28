Oregon vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Oregon vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Oregon (3-1), Stanford (1-2)

Oregon vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

It might be just this simple – can Stanford stop with all the turnovers?

The running game hasn’t been great – and it doesn’t help to lose leading rusher EJ Smith for the season – but Tanner McKee has been able to wing it around a bit and get the O moving.

Yards haven’t been the problem – the 12 turnovers in three games, though, hurt. However, Oregon hasn’t been great on third downs, it’s getting rocked for over 300 passing yards per game, and now it should be bombs away.

Yes, the secondary has had a whole slew of issues, but facing USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. had something to do with that.

And then there’s the giant question in this if Stanford gets moving …

Why Oregon Will Win

Is Bo Nix good now?

The former Auburn quarterback has been very much maligned over his career, and it didn’t help that his Oregon career started against the Georgia defense. However, since then he has been fantastic.

Against Eastern Washington, BYU, and Washington State he hit 75% of his throws for close to 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns with a pick. He settled in, the offensive line is giving him all the time he needs, and the offense has exploded from there.

The defense will be better – it has too much talent to continue to struggle so much – but now the team is used to shootouts. It should be just fine if Stanford gets going.

What’s Going To Happen

The Cardinal will hang around for a little bit with a good balance and some big plays through the air, but Oregon will pull away.

Nix won’t be perfect, but he’ll hit his third down throws to keep everything moving. The defense will take care of the rest with three takeaways to overcome all the yards it allows.

Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Oregon 41, Stanford 23

Line: Oregon -17, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oregon vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

