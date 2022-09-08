Oregon vs Eastern Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Oregon vs Eastern Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Oregon (0-1), Eastern Washington (1-0)

Oregon vs Eastern Washington Game Preview

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

This isn’t the team you want to face if you’re feeling a little bit down about life, the world, and your place in it.

There’s losing the season opener to the defending national champion, and there’s what Georgia did to Oregon in the 49-3 annihilation.

Georgia certainly has the talent, and a loss is a loss no matter what the score, but Stetson Bennett all of a sudden looked like Patrick Mahomes against an Oregon defense that looked lost, struggled to tackle, and couldn’t come up with a third down stop.

Almost literally, it couldn’t. It allowed Georgia to hit 9-of-10 third down chances.

Eastern Washington rolled up 474 yards in the 36-29 win over Tennessee State. It’s bringing the passing attack to keep pressing an already shaky looking Duck D, and the team will hardly be fazed by the big stage.

However …

Why Oregon Will Win

The Eastern Washington defense got carved up last week, too.

The team won, but Tennessee Tech was balanced, explosive, and it would’ve made the game even tighter if it wasn’t for a slew of turnovers and penalties.

Oregon was able to get yards on Georgia – at least a few – but there weren’t any big things happening and everything kept stalling. That’s not going to be an issue for the Oregon offense this week, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon is fine.

Really, it is.

There’s still a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, there’s going to be a running game again, and Bo Nix isn’t that awful. Playing against Georgia will make everyone look bad.

Eastern Washington has a good enough offense to get a few shots in, but Oregon will start to look like it’s supposed to.

The Eagles aren’t the Dawgs.

Oregon vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Oregon 45, Eastern Washington 20

Line: Oregon -21, o/u: 71

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Oregon vs Eastern Washington Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

