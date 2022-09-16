Oregon State vs Montana State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Oregon State vs Montana State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Oregon State (2-0), Montana State (2-0)

Oregon State vs Montana State Game Preview

Why Montana State Will Win

The Bobcats have been fantastic so far with one of the most dangerous offenses in the FCS rolling at will.

It scored 103 points in the first two games against McNeese and Morehead State, moving the chains easily with a ground game averaging well over 300 yards, and the defense has cranked up enough of a pass rush to be a concern.

Oregon State is struggling to get things moving on third downs, the secondary is struggling, and …

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State is 2-0 because it’s finding ways to get the job done.

It took out two of the Mountain West’s stars – Boise State and Fresno State – with a great comeback against the Bulldogs and five takeaways against the Broncos.

Montana State might be doing a whole lot of things right, but it turned the ball over five times, the pass rush isn’t going to do enough against a Beaver offensive front that’s playing well, and the team is managing to take advantage of every opportunity.

What’s Going To Happen

Montana State is good enough to pull this off if the offense is as balanced as it’s been over the first two games. It’ll come up just short.

The passing attack will keep on pressing the Beaver secondary and overall it’ll be good enough on third downs to keep this a four quarter game.

Oregon State, though, will hit the downfield passes it kept cranking up over the first two games, and like it’s been great at so far, it’ll be sharp in the fourth quarter as it takes over with a few late scoring drives.

Oregon State vs Montana State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 37, Montana State 27

Line: Oregon State -13.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Oregon State vs Montana State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

