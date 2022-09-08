Oregon State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Oregon State vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Oregon State (1-0), Fresno State (1-0)

Oregon State vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

That worked out just fine.

Oregon State got out to a 24-0 halftime lead on Boise State and cruised to a 34-17 win.

Chance Nolan threw well, the running game was good enough, and the defense was fantastic. The line lived in the backfield, the secondary didn’t allow passes to go anywhere, and outside of a few big plays, everything worked.

Now the Beavers get a Fresno State team that struggled in pass protection in the 35-7 win over Cal Poly and sputtered a bit after a hot start.

As long as Oregon State can continue to be great on third downs, control the clock, and come up with takeaways – five last week – it’ll be fine.

However …

Why Fresno State Will Win

That worked out just fine.

It was the first game back of the Jeff Tedford era, and the passing game picked up where it left off last season. Jake Haener threw for 377 yards and two scores against Cal Poly, Jordan Mims and the running game were solid, and any problems were relatively nitpicky.

Yes, Oregon State looked good in its win, but it also turned the ball over three times and got hit for ten penalties. It can’t get away with the same mistakes in Fresno.

The Bulldogs were stunningly tight for an opening game. There weren’t any turnovers and just six penalties. Do that again this week, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Haener and the passing attack should be able to take over.

Was Oregon State’s pass defense that good, or did Hank Bachmeier – and eventually Taylen Green – have off days as the Boise State offense couldn’t find anything that consistently works? It was a little of both, but Fresno State’s offense should be far sharper and better.

Oregon State will bring the energy right out of the gate, but Fresno State will be balanced, the offense will click on third downs again, and the Mountain West will finally have something to chirp about this season.

Oregon State vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 31, Oregon State 27

Line: Fresno State -1, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Oregon State vs Fresno State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

