Ole Miss vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Ole Miss vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (3-0), Tulsa (2-1)

Ole Miss vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Golden Hurricane have been a blast so far.

Don’t just blow off that 54-17 win over Jacksonville State. Rich Rodriguez’s team is dangerous, and there wasn’t any problem as Davis Brin and the nation’s No. 1 passing attack went off, and now it all gets to roll against an Ole Miss defense that hasn’t exactly been pushed yet.

Troy has a little bit of an air show, Georgia Tech doesn’t and Central Arkansas is Central Arkansas. Now the Rebel defense has to hold up, the offense has to keep the balance it showed over the first three games, and it’s going to have to do it all while almost never having the ball.

Tulsa – even with its style of offense – can control the clock. Ole Miss doesn’t get about time of possession.

However …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Rebel running game has been fantastic.

This is the Lane Kiffin offense that made Matt Corral a big deal and would love to wing it around the yard, but it’s the ground attack that’s ripping everything up.

The Rebels are fifth in the nation in rushing averaging 272 yards per game with 12 touchdowns so far, and now they’re going to rip through a Tulsa defensive front that hasn’t been awful, but is about to give up enough yards to matter.

The Ole Miss O line has been great, the defense has been better so far than it’s been in the Kiffin era, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready to have some fun.

Yeah, Ole Miss has allowed 13 points so far. Yeah, the D line has been great at generating plays behind the line. Yeah, Tulsa has managed to handle the problems on one side with lots of production on the other.

This is going to be a back-and-forth firefight, and Ole Miss has the ability to outlast the other side.

Ole Miss vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 48, Tulsa 27

Line: Ole Miss -21.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ole Miss vs Tulsa Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

