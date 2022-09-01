Ole Miss vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Ole Miss vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (0-0), Troy (0-0)

Ole Miss vs Troy Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

The Trojans should come up with a stronger offense with so much experience returning.

They might not have been all that explosive, but it has the parts now to do a whole lot more. The Ole Miss defense has some help from the transfer portal, and the linebackers will be a plus, but this isn’t going to be a brick wall. As long as the Troy O can hit the third down plays, it’ll be doing its job.

It’s the other side that’s the biggest strength.

Troy’s defense was great last year, the pass rush is going to be a bother for the Rebels, and the secondary likely won’t be gouged.

However …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Can the Trojans keep up any sort of a pace?

They’ll be better on offense, and they have the veteran playmakers to stretch the field, but they’re going to have to deal with the Rebel attack that isn’t going to skip a beat after a fantastic 2021.

The line might be doing some shuffling, and Matt Corral might be gone, but USC transfer Jaxson Dart is a terrific quarterback who can make it all go.

The running backs reloaded – getting Zach Evans from TCU was a big plus – and the receiving corps went big in the transfer portal and at tight end – USC transfer Michael Trigger is about to go off.

Again, Troy’s O is stronger, but it’s got a long way to go after finishing 109th in the nation total offense with no downfield passing attack.

What’s Going To Happen

The Troy defense will keep this from getting totally out of hand.

The Rebels still have to prove they can protect the quarterback, the Trojans will get into the backfield on a regular basis, and the offensive side will be just balanced enough to stay in this deep into the third quarter.

Ole Miss will have too much pop late to get by, but it’ll be in for a bit more of a fight than it might like before the score gets a bit out of hand.

Ole Miss vs Troy Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 41, Troy 16

Line: Ole Miss -22.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Ole Miss vs Troy Must See Rating: 2

