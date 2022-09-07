Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Ole Miss (1-0), Central Arkansas (0-1)

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas Game Preview

Why Central Arkansas Will Win

It didn’t quite work last week, but the Bears should have enough of an offense to keep up the pace at least a wee bit.

Two turnovers and almost nothing happening on third downs proved costly in a 27-14 loss to Missouri State to start the season, but again, there’s enough talent to at least press a bit.

The running game has a few nice options. QB Will McElvain has to press the ball down the field more, but the passing game should work.

Ole Miss didn’t exactly go off in the opener against Troy.

It won 28-10, but three turnovers were bad, getting rocked in the time of possession battle was worse, and …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Rebels should use this game to clean everything up.

The offense was fine. It moved quickly, the third down conversions were there, and the turnovers were overcome with defensive stops – the Rebels allowed three points before the fourth quarter.

USC transfer QB Jaxson Dart has to push the ball down the field more, but the running game was fantastic – Zach Evans had a big day – the offensive line was great, and again, the defense took care of everything else with play after play behind the line.

What’s Going To Happen

Central Arkansas will be far better this year than is played against Missouri State, but it’s not going to happen against Ole Miss.

Beating Troy was fine, but the Rebel offense has to be more explosive. This is where it starts to work more efficiently and effectively.

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 48, Central Arkansas 10

Line: Ole Miss -34, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

