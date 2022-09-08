Old Dominion vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Old Dominion vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Old Dominion (1-0), East Carolina (0-1)

Old Dominion vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Well that was fun.

The Ricky Rahne era at Old Dominion took a huge turn with the fantastic 20-17 win over Virginia Tech. The program went from not playing in the COVID year of 2020 to taking down an ACC school, and it did it by forcing a slew of mistakes and coming up with the big offensive drive when it absolutely needed it.

The Monarchs forced five Hokie takeaways, and now it has to continue against a dangerous East Carolina offense that turned it over twice in the 21-20 loss to NC State and – to be nice about it – had a few problems with the kicking game.

However …

Why East Carolina Will Win

It’s not like the ODU offense worked. No, the performance and win weren’t fluky, but it’s going to be hard to repeat.

Hayden Wolff only connected on 14-of-35 passes, the running game was stuffed for just 84 yards, and now it’s up to the East Carolina defense to make it all continue.

Defense hasn’t always been a given for the Pirates over the year, but it was strong against NC State – it held the Wolfpack scoreless in the second half – and the offense did what it had to do against a great defense to be within a chip shot of a win.

East Carolina should be for real, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s where East Carolina goes on a run with Campbell, Navy, and USF up next.

Old Dominion will play well, the offense will be better than it was against Virginia Tech, and it’ll hang around, but the East Carolina offense will take over as the first half goes on. It will turn it over just enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but ODU will make its share of mistakes, too.

Old Dominion vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

East Carolina 31, Old Dominion 17

Line: East Carolina -13, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Old Dominion vs East Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

