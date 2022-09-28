Oklahoma vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Oklahoma vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oklahoma (3-1), TCU (3-0)

Oklahoma vs TCU Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooner offense worked just fine against Kansas State.

The defense couldn’t figure out Adrian Martinez, but Dillon Gabriel and the offense cranked out 550 yards with great balance, tons of big plays, no mistakes, and 34 points, and it just wasn’t enough.

The O might not be the wild and crazy version it was under Lincoln Riley, but there aren’t any mistakes – just one turnover so far – the line has been solid, and the consistent production is there.

TCU doesn’t take the ball away – it’s not going to win the turnover margin battle here – and the secondary has been hit hard so far, but …

Why TCU Will Win

Can Oklahoma’s defense stop solid, mobile quarterbacks? It sure couldn’t do it against Kansas State, and now it gets the combination of Max Duggan and Chandler Morris, who won’t start but is back after getting banged up.

The Horned Frogs have been able to ease their way into the season with two road wins over Colorado and SMU that seemed scarier before the season started, and now the team should be ready to go.

The passing game has been great so far – the quarterbacks combining to hit 76% of their passes – the defense is solid against the run, and like OU, the turnovers aren’t there with just one lost fumble in three games.

The O has the ability to keep surging and working with whatever pace is set, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The TCU defense didn’t have to work against Colorado or Tarleton State, and then SMU came out and threw well and made it close in a 42-34 Horned Frog win.

Oklahoma might have had a rough day against K-State, but it’s still great at generating pressure in the backfield, the run D shouldn’t get gouged this week, and in a fun back-and-forth fight, Gabriel and company should take over midway through the third.

Oklahoma vs TCU Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 40, TCU 30

Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oklahoma vs TCU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

