Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Oklahoma vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma (2-0), Nebraska (0-2)

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Did Nebraska’s players suddenly get better at football?

Out of all the issues in the Scott Frost era, the inability to generate a massive talent upgrade turned out to be the biggest failing.

This is hardly a bad team – you don’t lose that many close games without having guys who can play – but it’s still going to come down to the little things.

How many turnovers has Nebraska booted in the three games so far? Five. It didn’t give up any in the loss to Georgia Southern, but it made up for it with ten penalties and one of the program’s worst defensive performances of all-time in Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma might not come up with the 575 yards and 45 points the Eagles generated, but so far it’s been good enough offensively.

The O hasn’t exactly pushed the envelope, but the defense is getting the job done with two great performances against UTEP and Kent State teams that might not be any good, but can move the chains – at least the Golden Flashes can.

Oh, by the way, Oklahoma has a grand total of zero turnovers so far.

Why Nebraska Will Win

Maybe the players are there.

At least offensively, Nebraska does have a few nice playmakers, the ground game hasn’t been an issue over the last two games, and when Texas transfer Casey Thompson is in a groove, the offense will move.

The Huskers are converting 60% of their third down tries.

Fine, so the defense is a concern, but the Oklahoma ground game couldn’t get going in the 33-3 win over Kent State, coming up with third down conversions has been a problem, and there are unnoticed parts that are working.

The punting game has been fantastic, Anthony Grant is a solid running back to work around, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the defense.

It’s not like Oklahoma has gone totally conservative offensively under the new coaching staff, but it’s not taking any chances – partly because it hasn’t needed to so far.

It’s not going to have to do anything crazy in this, either.

The Huskers are giving it the old college try, but their secondary is getting picked clean, the offensive line isn’t generating a push, and the Oklahoma defensive line has been a terror in the backfield over the first two games.

Nebraska will come up humming in front of a jacked up crowd. Oklahoma will weather the storm, grind out two good first half scoring drives, and the defense will take care of the rest.

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 36, Nebraska 20

Line: Oklahoma -11, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

