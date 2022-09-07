Oklahoma vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Oklahoma vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Oklahoma (1-0), Kent State (0-1)

Oklahoma vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The Golden Flashes have the offense to keep up.

The three turnovers hurt in the 45-20 loss to Washington, and there weren’t the bursts of explosion like there needed to be, but the attack has the upside to go fast and come up with points in chunks.

There’s a slight lookahead factor here with a trip to Nebraska coming up next for Oklahoma, and it’s going to be tested more defensively than it was in the 45-13 win over UTEP.

It was an easy win, but the secondary got dinked and dunked on a bit, the passing game was more about the big plays than the steady completions, and …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Oklahoma’s offense will get to stretch its legs a little bit.

UTEP wasn’t able to put up much resistance in the first quarter, but that D will look like the 2000 Baltimore Ravens compared to what Kent State is bringing to Norman.

The Golden Flashes try. They have guys who can move, they’ll get behind the line once in a while, but defense is something just to pass the time before the offense can try to do all of its fun stuff.

New OU QB Dillon Gabriel was fine, the running game was great, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be over after a few drives.

Kent State will put some points on the board and make things a wee bit more interesting than UTEP did, but Oklahoma’s offense will be balanced, the big plays will be there, and if it wants to put a monster number on the board, it will.

It’ll hold up in the fourth quarter, but the backups will still generate gashing runs.

Oklahoma vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 52, Kent State 17

Line: Oklahoma -32.5, o/u: 71.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oklahoma vs Kent State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

