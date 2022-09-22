Oklahoma vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Oklahoma vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma (3-0), Kansas State (2-1)

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

What the heck was that?

Where was the Kansas State that dominated Missouri and looked like it was about to make a big run in the Big 12? That could still happen – it was a 17-10 loss to Tulane that obviously doesn’t matter in Big 12 play – and now the running game has to get working again.

The offense isn’t screwing up with just two turnovers and minimal penalties so far, the defense has been terrific on third downs – it’s third in the nation in passing efficiency defense – and overall the team is +5 in turnover margin.

Yes, Oklahoma has been great over the first three weeks, but it hasn’t actually played anyone with a pulse.

UTEP, Kent State, and yeah, Nebraska. Kansas State represents a massive step up in competition, but …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

What do you do against inferior competition? You drill them in easy games that get everything sharpened up for what’s coming.

Oklahoma has been close to flawless to start the Brent Venables era. It’s not the flashy team of the Lincoln Riley era, but the defense has been nasty and there hasn’t been a hint of drama so far.

One turnover. The Sooners lost a fumble against Nebraska, and like Kansas State, penalties aren’t an issue.

The pass rush and defensive front should be able to live in the Wildcat backfield, the run defense that’s allowing 2.8 yards per carry should be solid, and considering there’s little to no passing game to worry about, the secondary should be able to cheat up enough to make a difference.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State has a funky style that could make this interesting.

It’s not going to screw up, and it’s going to hold the ball for over 35 minutes. However, the OU defense is playing well, there’s absolutely no downfield passing attack coming from Martinez, and the balance of the Sooner offensive O should be too much to overcome.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 34, Kansas State 17

Line: Oklahoma -12.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

