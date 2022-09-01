Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Oklahoma State (0-0), Central Michigan (0-0)

Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewas were badly hurt by the vultures in the transfer portal and to the NFL Draft, but they return enough good offensive parts to be dangerous.

Daniel Richardson is a good veteran quarterback who can keep things moving, Lew Nichols led the nation in rushing last season, and the secondary should be one of the best in the MAC as the season goes on.

Central Michigan should once again be strong defensively on third downs, the pass rush will once again be terrific, and the No. 1 team in college football in tackles for loss will generate a push. However …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State’s offense will be balanced and explosive, and the great defense of 2021 isn’t going to skip a beat.

The Cowboys lost their top four tacklers, but new defensive coordinator Dereck Mason should be able to keep it all going thanks to a loaded group of defensive ends that should live in the Central Michigan backfield.

The Chippewa offensive front will be okay – it has the size and options to find the right starting five as the season goes on – but it has to replace NFL blockers Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke on the outside.

Oklahoma State isn’t the team you want to go against if you’re breaking in two new offensive tackles. The defense should be able to control the game with a few key sacks.

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan won’t be a pushover, but the balance of the OSU offense – starting with the experience of QB Spencer Sanders and a good running game – should keep pressing through a few big lulls.

Oklahoma State is occasionally slow out of the gate.

It struggled to get by Missouri State in a 23-16 win to kickoff last year, it had to push to beat Tulsa to start 2020, and it famously – and controversially – was shocked by Central Michigan 30-27 in Week 2 of 2016.

It won’t be a perfect performance, but relatively slow and steady will win the race – there will be two explosive plays to pull away. Central Michigan will keep it close for a while, but the Cowboy defense will clamp down in the second half.

Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 30, Central Michigan 16

Line: Oklahoma State -21.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5



Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan Must See Rating: 3

