Oklahoma State vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Oklahoma State vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Oklahoma State (2-0), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0)

Oklahoma State vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Game Preview

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff Will Win

The Golden Lions have been fantastic.

They’re jumping out early on teams with a passing attack that’s been among the most efficient in the FCS. QB Skyler Perry is hitting the downfield throws, the ground game is coming up with plenty of plays with Kayvon Britten averaging close to seven yards per carry, and the special teams have been strong.

The defense is generating a good pass rush, Oklahoma State will be looking ahead to Baylor, and …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Yeah, the Dragons of Lane College and Stallions of North American University. That’s who Arkansas-Pine Bluff have played so far.

Oklahoma State has been rolling so far, getting up fast on Central Michigan and pushing ahead and staying there in a better-than-it-got-credit-for win over Arizona State.

The running game has yet to get going, but it has been okay. The defense is better than the stats – Central Michigan rallied with a flurry of late points – and it’s about to shut things down hard.

For all of the yards the Cowboys have allowed, they’ve been great on third down because they’re living in the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State will get up fast in the first quarter and have no issues from there. The depth will get its chance at meaningful time throughout the second half as the Cowboys get in their live work before resting up for what’s coming.

Oklahoma State vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6

Line: Oklahoma State -57.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oklahoma State vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

