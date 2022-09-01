Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oklahoma State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Mike Gundy: 149-69, 18th year at Oklahoma State

18th year overall, 149-69, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 12-2, Conference: 8-1

So Texas and Oklahoma are looking to get out.

Okay, so then who’s going to be the anchor tenant in the mall in 2024 – or whenever Macy’s and Neiman Marcus are allowed to leave?

Of course BYU should be strong, and UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati are all terrific gets, but it’s not like the Big 12 is adding, say …

Texas and Oklahoma.

Of course there will always be debates about this topic, but Ohio State is the star of the Big Ten. Even with all the other great teams, of course the SEC is Alabama’s conference.

To the chagrin of everyone else in the league, USC is the Pac-12’s big national program, Clemson has taken over for Florida State as the star of the ACC, and …

Who’s it going to be from the Big 12?

The 2022 Oklahoma State team is going to be terrific. Last year’s squad should’ve won the Big 12 Championship, this year’s version is good enough to be in the mix for the title, and next year will be interesting when the ten-team league – likely – goes to 14 programs for one year in a conference called the Big 12.

The window is open right now for Oklahoma State to make a giant statement about its standing in the new era.

The program will never recruit to the level of the superpowers, but it’s been 16 years now without a losing season in the Mike Gundy era.

It’s also been ten years since the Cowboys won a conference championship, and before that the previous outright league title was 1948.

This isn’t exactly a blueblood program, but that distinction hasn’t exactly meant much on the field for Texas lately, and Oklahoma State has never been scared of OU.

Yeah, of course it’s a stretch to think one big 2022 would launch the Cowboys into the Big 12’s power player position and signature star, but very soon there’s going to be a big void to fill.

As it, if all goes right, Oklahoma State might make the league its own now before those other two take their talents to the SEC.

