Ohio vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Ohio vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ohio (2-2), Kent State (1-3)

Ohio vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Will the Ohio offense show up?

It was great against Florida Atlantic and Fordham, bad against Penn State and Iowa State, and it has the passing game to bother a Kent State defense that’s far better this season, but not amazing.

The Bobcats need to QB Kurtis Rourke to stay in a groove. He bombed away for 537 yards against Fordham, is averaging close to 300 yards per game, he’s able to hit the big plays down the field.

The attack is there to keep up, but …

Why Kent State Will Win

The Ohio defense is getting picked clean.

Again, playing Penn State and Iowa State was a problem, but Fordham was able to complete 77% of its passes for over 500 yards and six touchdowns in the 59-52 Bobcat win.

And now the Kent State offense gets to eat.

No, it hasn’t taken off yet, but there are three key reasons: at Washington, at Oklahoma, and at Georgia.

On the plus side, the defense was able to hold up relatively well – at least for the Kent State D. The parts are there to finally get this going, especially with the ground attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Apparently, Kent State is so good that America is starting to question whether or not Georgia can play college football anymore.

The Golden Flashes lost 39-22 – it wasn’t as close as the final score, even though Georgia never pulled away until late – but again, now the offense will show up in what should be a fun and wild shootout.

Ohio vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 45, Ohio 34

Line: Kent State -11.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ohio vs Kent State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

