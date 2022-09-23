Ohio vs Fordham prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Ohio vs Fordham How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ohio (1-2), Fordham (3-0)

Ohio vs Fordham Game Preview

Why Fordham Will Win

The Rams have started strong.

The defense has been a tad lacking, but the offense has more than made up for it with the best passing game in the FCS. It’s averaging 320 yards per game, Tim DeMorat has thrown 16 touchdowns in three games, and the veteran receivers are all getting a taste.

Let’s just say the Ohio defense is having problems against the pass.

Florida Atlantic, Penn State, and Iowa State all went for 300 yards against the third-worst pass defense in college football.

However …

Why Ohio Will Win

Yeah, Ohio gives up 334 passing yards per game. Fordham gives up 320.

The Rams are winning because they can crank out an FCS best 620 yards of total O a game, but Ohio has the ability to move the ball, too.

No, it couldn’t get going on the road against Penn State or Iowa State, but it rolled against Florida Atlantic.

And no, Ohio’s defense – as mediocre as it is – isn’t Wagner, Monmouth, or Albany.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a fun firefight.

Fordham will keep on firing, but it’ll give up yards and points just as fast.

The Bobcats will be able to do just a bit more offensively, the running game will work this week, and the defense will come up with the second half stops the the Rams won’t.

Ohio vs Fordham Prediction, Line

Ohio 48, Fordham 30

Line: Ohio -17.5, o/u: 71.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ohio vs Fordham Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

