Ohio State vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Ohio State vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Ohio State (1-0), Arkansas State (1-0)

Ohio State vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

That wasn’t exactly the Ohio State we were expecting to kickoff the season.

Superstar WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was hurt, the offense sputtered, and it took a whole lot to put away Notre Dame in the 21-10 win. The Arkansas State defense isn’t anywhere near as strong as the Irish version – and Grambling State isn’t Ohio State – but it allowed just 102 yards of total offense in the 58-3 win to get things going.

QB James Blackman is a former Florida State transfer who isn’t going to be fazed by the big stage against the great team, the offense as a whole should be able to do even more than the Irish were able to – it’ll open it up and take some more chances – and there’s enough of a running game to catch a Buckeye team relaxing after the massive victory against the Irish.

Why Ohio State Will Win

Yeah, again, Grambling State isn’t Ohio State.

The Buckeye offense was fine. It wasn’t cranking up the gajillion yards right away that everyone expected, but that was the No. 5 team in the country on the other side.

Forget the O – there’s no worry there. The defense that spent all offseason tweaking and looking to improve came out smoking. Notre Dame didn’t exactly take any big chances, but the Buckeyes didn’t allow anything against the run, kept Tyler Buchner from hitting the downfield throws, and it pitched a shutout in the second half.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the offense.

Ohio State’s defense won’t allow Arkansas State to come close to the six yards per carry it rolled for last week, but this is when the O gets to eat against a defense that might have looked good early, but doesn’t have the parts to come up with enough key stops to make this interesting.

Ohio State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 10

Line: Ohio State -44 o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ohio State vs Arkansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

