Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Notre Dame vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

How To Watch: NBC/Peacock

Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0)

Notre Dame vs Cal Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

No pressure or anything, but how’s this all going, Notre Dame?

Marcus Freeman is the first Notre Dame head coach to lose his first three games – going back to the bowl game last year – QB Tyler Buchner is likely out for the year with a shoulder injury, the College Football Playoff is almost certainly gone, and there’s no conference title to play for, and …

Cal can come in loose against a team that desperately needs a big performance.

The Bears haven’t shown much offensively against UC Davis and UNLV, but the passing game has been fine, the defense has been okay, and the team knows how to control the clock and the tempo.

Notre Dame’s offense didn’t do much of anything against Ohio State, the three turnovers against Marshall were a killer, and again, this is going to be one tight teams that plays with desperation. If Cal can get up early, it’s going to make things very, very interesting.

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Cal isn’t doing anything amazing.

It played two teams it should’ve rolled over, and the secondary wasn’t great, the defense overall wasn’t special, and the pass protection has been missing.

This is where the Irish defense needs to take over. The offense is scuffling as it’s trying to find something that consistently works, but the D has been great, all things considered.

Cal isn’t going to come out and light it up. As long as the Irish can get out to a decent start – the running game should be able to push for five yards per carry – the D should be able to take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Marcus Freeman will get his first win.

Cal doesn’t haven enough offensive pop, and the defense isn’t as good as it should be. Turnovers have been a bit of an issue, there’s not enough of a ground game, and now it’s Drew Pyne’s time. Tyler Buchner wasn’t bad, but the offense needs a spark.

The passing game will be better, the defense will step up, and the pressure will be released – at least for this week.

Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 27, Cal 15

Line: Notre Dame -11, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Notre Dame vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

