Northwestern vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Northwestern vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Northwestern (1-2), Miami University (1-2)

Northwestern vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Force Northwestern to turn the ball over and everything unravels from there.

This is a better Wildcat team than the 2021 version, but all the strides made on offense have been offset by the seven giveaways over the last two weeks that led to a late gack against Duke and an unforgivable home loss to Southern Illinois.

That’s where the focus is – Northwestern is 1-11 since 2018 when turning it over two or more times – but the defense hasn’t done its part to pick up the slack. The pass defense has been awful – the worst in the Big Ten – and the third down stops aren’t happening.

Miami has forced six takeaways so far, has been great against the run, and …

Why Northwestern Will Win

Yeah, the RedHawk run defense has been statistically fantastic because everyone is spending so much time throwing it.

Miami allowed 300-yard passing games to Kentucky and Cincinnati, and now it’s Ryan Hilinski’s turn to have some fun.

The three interceptions over the last two games weren’t great, but they shouldn’t have been enough to cause the collapses. He’s hitting 64% of his throws, averages 320 yards per game, and he’ll go off on the MU secondary.

Miami’s running game isn’t good enough, the offense doesn’t have the pop to get back in the game if the Wildcats get up early, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The turnovers. If Northwestern can chill those out, it wins without much of a problem. If it gives it away a few times, the veteran RedHawks will keep this close.

The Wildcats will start to rely more on the running game as long as the fumbles aren’t showing up again. There will be enough of an offensive balance to keep everything moving, but it’s Northwestern. Nothing is easy.

Northwestern vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Northwestern 31, Miami University 23

Line: Northwestern -7, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Northwestern vs Miami University Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

