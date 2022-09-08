Northern Illinois vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Northern Illinois (1-0), Tulsa (0-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

It wasn’t always pretty, and the team had to hold on, but Northern Illinois managed to get past Eastern Illinois 34-27 with a good offensive balance, no turnovers, and two takeaways.

The running game hasn’t been unleashed yet.

Tulsa didn’t do anything on the ground in the 40-37 double overtime loss at Wyoming, and now it’s up to the defense that bent but didn’t break until late to keep the big plays through the air to a minimum.

As long as the rotation of Huskie backs can keep the chains moving and the clock rolling, everything should work. But …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Huskies have to get to Davis Brin.

There wasn’t any pass rush against Eastern Illinois, and now NIU has to deal with a quarterback who threw for 460 yards and three touchdowns in Laramie.

Brin was great, three receivers hit the 100-yard mark, and now it’s all going to hammer down on a secondary that came up with two picks last week, but struggled late.

The bigger problem for NIU? Third down defense. It couldn’t get off the field against EIU – it allowed 8-of-12 third down conversions – and Brin was terrific at moving the chains.

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

It’s still a bit puzzling how Tulsa lost to Wyoming. It was controlling the game, the passing attack was fantastic, and it couldn’t put it away.

That won’t be a problem this week.

The Northern Illinois ground attack will work better than it did against the Panthers, but it won’t be enough to keep up on the road.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Tulsa 34, Northern Illinois 24

Line: Tulsa -6, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams