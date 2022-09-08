Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

College Football Predictions

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

By September 8, 2022 3:01 pm

By |

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Northern Illinois (1-0), Tulsa (0-1)
Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

It wasn’t always pretty, and the team had to hold on, but Northern Illinois managed to get past Eastern Illinois 34-27 with a good offensive balance, no turnovers, and two takeaways.

The running game hasn’t been unleashed yet.

Tulsa didn’t do anything on the ground in the 40-37 double overtime loss at Wyoming, and now it’s up to the defense that bent but didn’t break until late to keep the big plays through the air to a minimum.

As long as the rotation of Huskie backs can keep the chains moving and the clock rolling, everything should work. But …

CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Huskies have to get to Davis Brin.

There wasn’t any pass rush against Eastern Illinois, and now NIU has to deal with a quarterback who threw for 460 yards and three touchdowns in Laramie.

Brin was great, three receivers hit the 100-yard mark, and now it’s all going to hammer down on a secondary that came up with two picks last week, but struggled late.

The bigger problem for NIU? Third down defense. It couldn’t get off the field against EIU – it allowed 8-of-12 third down conversions – and Brin was terrific at moving the chains.

Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

It’s still a bit puzzling how Tulsa lost to Wyoming. It was controlling the game, the passing attack was fantastic, and it couldn’t put it away.

That won’t be a problem this week.

The Northern Illinois ground attack will work better than it did against the Panthers, but it won’t be enough to keep up on the road.

CFN Week 2 Predictions

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Tulsa 34, Northern Illinois 24
Line: Tulsa -6, o/u: 62
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings
Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , American Athletic, CFN, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, MAC, News, Northern Illinois, Teams Conferences, Tulsa, Week 2

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home