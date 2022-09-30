Northern Illinois vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Northern Illinois vs Ball State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Northern Illinois (1-3), Ball State (1-3)

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The passing game is working.

The team might be struggling to do enough to get by in close games, and the defense is having issues against decent quarterbacks, but John Paddock is winging it around, the Cardinals can keep up the pace, and it’s all coming from a line that’s doing a great job in pass protection.

Northern Illinois is the worst team in the country at third down defense. Just keep the chains moving.

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The Huskies aren’t giving away anything easy. They don’t turn the ball over – just two in the four games – and like Ball State their also great in pass protection allowing just one sack so far.

However, unlike Ball State, Northern Illinois can get into the backfield from time to time – at the very least, it can get pressure on Paddock.

The offense has been balanced, the defense hasn’t been bad against the run, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Northern Illinois finally gets to take a breath after dealing with at Tulsa, Vanderbilt, and at Kentucky. It should’ve been able to slip past the Golden Hurricane, and it’s not like Vandy is that great, but it’s 1-3 against a far better schedule than what 1-3 Ball State dealt with.

The Huskie offense will be more balanced, the defense will be more disruptive, and being just +1 in turnover margin will make a difference.

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 34, Ball State 27

Line: Northern Illinois -4.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

