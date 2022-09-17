North Texas vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

North Texas vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: North Texas (2-1), UNLV (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

North Texas vs UNLV Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The Mean Green offense is working.

The passing game has been consistent, the running game is ripping it up, and overall the team is averaging 476 yards per game behind a line that’s been great at giving everyone time.

UNLV doesn’t have the offensive pop to keep up.

The passing game was great against Idaho State, but it’s not keeping the chains moving, penalty yards have been a problem, and unlike North Texas, the offensive line is having a big problem in pass protection.

However …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why UNLV Will Win

Here comes the UNLV pass rush.

North Texas might be doing a nice job so far, but it’s about to get pressed and pressured against a Rebel defensive front that generated nine sacks in the first two games – mostly against Idaho State.

The defense has played well. It’s only allowing 1.9 yards per carry – the sacks are helping the stats – and at home it’s up to the offense to start cranking it up. the Cal defense was able to keep the Rebels under wraps, in the 20-14 Bear win, but Doug Brumfield went off against Idaho State, and now …

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a fun shootout.

UNLV will find the overall pop to keep up, North Texas will be balanced, and these two will trade shots and big plays all game long.

The home side will get the one extra defensive stop needed to pull this off, but it’ll come after a whole slew of twists and turns.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

North Texas vs UNLV Prediction, Line

UNLV 38, North Texas 34

Line: UNLV -2.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

North Texas vs UNLV Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams