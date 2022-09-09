North Texas vs Texas Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

North Texas vs Texas Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: North Texas (1-1), Texas Southern (0-1)

North Texas vs Texas Southern Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

The Tigers were able to keep up for a while in the 40-23 loss to Prairie View A&M, but it couldn’t handle the running game. However, there’s a nice rotation of runners to give North Texas a few problems.

The Mean Green couldn’t do much to slow down SMU in last week’s 48-10 loss, and the offense hasn’t been able to open it up on the ground yet. It hasn’t been bad, but it’s not going to come up with the big, gashing runs that crushes Texas Southern.

Why North Texas Will Win

The Tiger defense won’t be able to come up with enough stops to overcome the struggles on offense.

North Texas might not have been able to hold up against SMU’s O, but the attack has the parts to throw better, the D was terrific in the win over UTEP, and now it should all work against the porous Texas Southern defensive front.

No, the Mean Green haven’t been able to crank up the big runs yet, but …

What’s Going To Happen

They’re about to come this week.

The North Texas offense has the parts to be a problem for everyone in the Conference USA race, and this is when they all get to show what they can do. Texas Southern will come up with a few scores, but it won’t have a prayer of keeping up after the first quarter.

North Texas vs Texas Southern Prediction, Line

North Texas 52, Texas Southern 13

Line: North Texas -35, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

North Texas vs Texas Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

