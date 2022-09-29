North Carolina vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: North Carolina (3-1), Virginia Tech (2-2)

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

So what’s going right with the Hokies?

It’s going to be a process before things start to come together under new head coach Brent Pry, but the defense hasn’t been bad.

West Virginia was balanced and moved with ease in the 33-10 win last week, but overall the Hokie D has been great on third downs, the secondary has been solid, and the 218 rushing yards by the Mountaineers was the first time this year anyone has been able to move on the ground.

On the flip side, the North Carolina run defense has been abysmal. Everyone is getting fat running on the Tar Heels with Appalachian State, Georgia State, and Notre Dame combining for close to 800 rushing yards with six scores.

Virginia Tech hasn’t been able to run well so far, but it has to try.

Why North Carolina Will Win

Yeah, Virginia Tech’s defense has technically been okay so far, but playing Old Dominion, Boston College, and Wofford had something to do with that.

The North Carolina defense might not know the season has started, but the offensive side is rolling with ease, it’s averaging 47 points per game, and it’s averaging over 500 yards per game.

Get up fast, make Virginia Tech have to crank up the passing game, and all should be fine. Hokie QB Grant Wells might put up some yards, but the offense isn’t converting off the decent drives.

What’s Going To Happen

Can North Carolina finally have an easy game against an FBS team?

It’s the team’s own fault for not being able to do enough defensively, but Virginia Tech doesn’t have the pop to do much once the scoring starts rolling.

The Tar Heels will rely mostly on the ground game to start, and then Drake Maye and the passing attack will take over as the Hokie D gets picked apart.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

North Carolina 34, Virginia Tech 24

Line: North Carolina -9.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

