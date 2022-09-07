North Carolina vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

North Carolina vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: North Carolina (2-0), Georgia State (0-1)

North Carolina vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

Let’s just say the North Carolina offense has been a little slow to get its 2022 season going.

It got ripped to shreds by Appalachian State in almost all phases of the wild 63-61 win – the Tar Heels allowed 40 points in the fourth quarter – with no prayer against the running game, no hope against the passing attack, and in all allowing 649 yards of total offense.

ASU QB Chase Brice is a fine player, but the UNC defense made him look like Aaron Rodgers.

Georgia State’s defense was fine in the 35-14 loss to South Carolina. It kept Spencer Rattler from getting into a groove, there wasn’t anything happening from the ground game, and it was more of a battle than the final score might indicate.

However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Darren Grainger and the Georgia State passing game struggled.

He completed just 7-of 29 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown and a pick – almost all of the yards came on two big plays – and the scoring pop wasn’t there to close out the good things the running game did.

Again, the North Carolina defense will make things easier, but the other side of the ball should be the problem.

Star Tar Heel WR Josh Downs might not be able to go, but QB Drake Maye has been on fire to start the season, the running game averaged six yards per carry against App State, and the balance and explosion should show up in Atlanta.

What’s Going To Happen

Give the South Carolina defense credit for making Georgia State struggle. The Panthers were in it until late in the second half, but couldn’t break through.

At home, it’s going to have a much easier time against a North Carolina team that’s finishing off the road Sun Belt circuit before hosting Notre Dame. The defense will be a wee bit better than it was in Boone, North Carolina, but it’ll have issues with Grainger, and it will need a good second half punch to push past.

It’s not going to be the 59-17 wipeout of last year.

The Tar Heels will win – and will pull away – but once again with this team, it’ll be interesting.

North Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

North Carolina 34, Georgia State 24

Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

North Carolina vs Georgia State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

