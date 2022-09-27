NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 4

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

NFL

By September 26, 2022 10:16 pm

By |

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 4 of the 2022 season highlighted by Kansas City at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at Baltimore, and the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Results So Far
SU: 24-17-1, ATS: 21-20-1, Point Total: 27-14-1
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Click on each game for the preview and prediction. Previews to come throughout the week

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15, Prime Video
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints

9:30 am, NFL Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

1:00, CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 50
Final Score: COMING

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

1:00, FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 42.5
Final Score: COMING

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

1:00, FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Detroit -6, o/u: 50
Final Score: COMING

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

1:00, FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 42.5
Final Score: COMING

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

1:00, FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: New York Giants -3, o/u: 38.5
Final Score: COMING

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

1:00, CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Philadephia -6.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00, CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 41.5
Final Score: COMING

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

1:00, CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Buffalo 3.5, o/u: 52
Final Score: COMING

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

1:00, CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: COMING

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

4:05, FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

4:25, CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Green Bay -10.5, o/u: 40
Final Score: COMING

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

4:25, CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Las Vegas -2, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: COMING

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:20, NBC
Prediction: COMING
Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 45
Final Score: COMING

Monday, October 3, 2022

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

8:15, ESPN
Prediction: COMING
Line: San Francisco -2.5, o/u: 42.5
Final Score: COMING

CFN Predictions & Game Previews

