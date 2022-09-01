NFL Predictions Every Game, Team, Division, Win Totals 2022

NFL preseason predictions for every game and for all 32 teams, along with the schedules and projected win totals.
Yeah, we’re all about college football, but we’re into the NFL fun the rest of the week, too.
The NFL totals and overall predictions are much, much tougher than the college side. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia – you pretty much know who the college stars are.
The Cincinnati Bengals of last year, the Any Given Sunday aspect, and all the uniformity of the NFL game make this far more interesting. The goal is to get the overall win totals close as possible, knowing that a few surprise teams – for good and bad – will screw it all up.
NFL Predictions For Every Game
AFC East Preseason Predictions
Predicted AFC East Finish
1. Buffalo
T2. Miami
T2. New England
4. New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Predicted Record: 12-5
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 11.5
Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans Win
Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins Win
Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens Loss
Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers Win
Nov. 6 at New York Jets Win
Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings Win
Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns Win
Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions Win
Dec. 1 at New England Patriots Loss
Dec. 11 New York Jets Win
Dec. 18 Miami Dolphins Win
Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears Win
Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Jan. 8 New England Patriots Win
Miami Dolphins
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 New England Patriots Win
Sept. 18 at Baltimore Ravens Win
Sept. 25 Buffalo Bills Loss
Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Oct. 9 at New York Jets Win
Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings Win
Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions Loss
Nov. 6 at Chicago Bears Loss
Nov. 13 Cleveland Browns Loss
Nov. 20 OPEN DATE
Nov. 27 Houston Texans Win
Dec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Dec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers Win
Dec. 18 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers Win
Jan. 1 at New England Patriots Loss
Jan. 8 New York Jets Win
New England Patriots
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 at Miami Dolphins Loss
Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Sept. 25 Baltimore Ravens Loss
Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Oct. 9 Detroit Lions Win
Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns Win
Oct. 24 Minnesota Vikings Loss
Oct. 30 at New York Jets Loss
Nov. 6 Indianapolis Colts Win
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 New York Jets Win
Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Win
Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills Win
Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals Loss
Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Dec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Jan. 1 Miami Dolphins Win
Jan. 8 at Buffalo Bills Loss
New York Jets
Predicted Record: 5-12
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 5.5
Sept. 11 Baltimore Ravens Loss
Sept. 18 at Cleveland Browns Win
Sept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Oct. 9 Miami Dolphins Loss
Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos Loss
Oct. 30 New England Patriots Win
Nov. 6 Buffalo Bills Loss
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 at New England Patriots Loss
Nov. 27 Chicago Bears Win
Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings Loss
Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Dec. 18 Detroit Lions Win
Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks Loss
Jan. 8 at Miami Dolphins Loss
NFL Predictions For Every Game
