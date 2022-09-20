NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 4 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Line: Cleveland -4.5, o/u: 38.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland

E, CFN Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Pittsburgh

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*

