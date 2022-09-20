NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 4 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Line: Cleveland -4.5, o/u: 38.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com:
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland
E, CFN Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Pittsburgh
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Pittsburgh at Cleveland | Houston at Chicago
Las Vegas at Tennessee | Kansas City at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | Detroit at Minnesota
Baltimore at New England | Cincinnati at Jets
Philadelphia at Wash | New Orleans at Carolina
Jacksonville at Chargers | LA Rams at Arizona
Atlanta at Seattle | Green Bay at Tampa Bay
San Francisco at Denver | Dallas at NY Giants
College Football Expert Picks: Week 4
NFL Week 4 Schedule, Game Previews