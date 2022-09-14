NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 2 highlighted by the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City, Miami at Baltimore, and Minnesota at Philadelphia

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City

Line: Kansas City -4, o/u: 54.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas City

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City

E, CFN Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas City

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

