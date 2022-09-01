NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 1 highlighted by Buffalo vs Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Buffalo at LA Rams

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo

E, CFN LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

