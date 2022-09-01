NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 1 highlighted by Buffalo vs Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Buffalo at LA Rams
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 52.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Week1 NFL Expert Picks
Buffalo at Rams | New Orleans at Atlanta
Cleveland at Carolina | SF at Chicago
Pitt at Cincinnati | Phil at Detroit
Indy at Houston | NE at Miami
Baltimore at Jets | Jax at Wash
KC at Arizona | Las Vegas at Chargers
Green Bay at Minn | Giants at Tenn
Tampa Bay at Dallas | Denver at Seattle
CFN Predictions & Game Previews
College Football Picks: Week 1