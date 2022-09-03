NFL Coaches Against The Spread Rankings. Who Covers, Who Doesn't

How good are all of the NFL head coaches against the spread? 22 veteran head coaches are ranked on how well they cover.

Winning isn’t everything, but winning against the spread is.

How well do the current NFL coaches when it comes to covering the spread? Here’s the ranking of all the veteran head coaches and how they have done with their current teams.

Note that there are only 22 ranked here – again, these are the veterans and not the first year guys.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @RichCirminiello

College Coaches Against the Spread

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Group of Five programs & Independents

Ranked from 1 to 108 overall

22. Robert Saleh, NY Jets

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-11 (35.3%)

After Bye: 0-1

After Win: 1-3

After Loss: 5-7

Home: 4-5

Road: 2-5

Favorite: 1-0

Underdog: 5-11

Home Favorite: 1-0

Home Dog: 3-5

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 2-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 10-7

After bye: 1-0

Home: 6-3

Road: 3-4

Favorite: 1-0

Underdog: 9-7

Home Favorite: 1-0

Home Dog: 5-3

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 3-4

21. Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-10-1 (38.2%)

After Bye: 1-0

After Win: 1-5-1

After Loss: 5-4

Home: 0-7

Road: 5-3-1

Favorite: 3-3

Underdog: 3-7-1

Home Favorite: 0-3

Home Dog: 0-4

Road Favorite: 2-0

Road Dog: 3-3-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 7-10

After bye: 1-0

Home: 2-5

Road: 4-5

Favorite: 2-4

Underdog: 5-6

Home Favorite: 0-3

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 1-1

Road Dog: 3-4

20. Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 14-19 (42.4%)

After Bye: 0-2

After Win: 5-5

After Loss: 8-13

Home: 4-12

Road: 10-7

Favorite: 3-8

Underdog: 11-11

Home Favorite: 1-6

Home Dog: 3-6

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 8-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 15-18

After bye: 2-0

Home: 6-10

Road: 9-8

Favorite: 4-7

Underdog: 11-11

Home Favorite: 3-4

Home Dog: 3-6

Road Favorite: 1-3

Road Dog: 8-5

19. Brandon Staley, LA Chargers

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 8-9 (47.1%)

After Bye: 0-1

After Win: 3-6

After Loss: 4-3

Home: 4-5

Road: 4-4

Favorite: 4-7

Underdog: 3-2

Home Favorite: 4-4

Home Dog: 0-1

Road Favorite: 0-3

Road Dog: 3-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 10-7

After bye: 1-0

Home: 6-3

Road: 4-4

Favorite: 7-4

Underdog: 2-3

Home Favorite: 5-3

Home Dog: 1-0

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 1-3

18. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 8-9-1 (47.2%)

After Bye: 0-0-1

After Win: 3-5-1

After Loss: 4-4

Home: 3-4-1

Road: 5-5

Favorite: 4-2-1

Underdog: 3-6

Home Favorite: 2-0-1

Home Dog: 1-3

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 2-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 10-8

After bye: 1-0

Home: 6-2

Road: 4-6

Favorite: 5-2

Underdog: 4-5

Home Favorite: 3-0

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 2-3

17. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 15-20 (42.9%)

After Bye: 0-2

After Win: 10-9

After Loss: 4-10

Home: 6-11

Road: 9-9

Favorite: 6-14

Underdog: 8-6

Home Favorite: 5-10

Home Dog: 1-1

Road Favorite: 1-4

Road Dog: 7-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 17-18

After bye: 1-1

Home: 8-9

Road: 9-9

Favorite: 9-11

Underdog: 8-6

Home Favorite: 7-8

Home Dog: 1-1

Road Favorite: 2-3

Road Dog: 7-5

16. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

ATS Record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 35-34-1 (50.7%)

After Bye: 4-1

After Win: 21-22

After Loss: 13-9-1

Home: 17-17-1

Road: 17-17

Favorite: 15-21-1

Underdog: 20-13

Home Favorite: 9-12-1

Home Dog: 8-5

Road Favorite: 6-9

Road Dog: 11-8

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 39-30-1

After bye: 3-2

Home: 18-16-1

Road: 21-13

Favorite: 21-15-1

Underdog: 18-15

Home Favorite: 11-10-1

Home Dog: 7-6

Road Favorite: 10-5

Road Dog: 11-8

15. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 44-42-1 (51.1%)

After Bye: 3-3

After Win: 24-18

After Loss: 19-20-1

Home: 17-22-1

Road: 27-17

Favorite: 16-25-1

Underdog: 28-17

Home Favorite: 8-15-1

Home Dog: 9-7

Road Favorite: 8-8

Road Dog: 19-9

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 42-44-1

After bye: 1-5

Home: 22-18

Road: 19-24-1

Favorite: 25-16-1

Underdog: 17-28

Home Favorite: 15-9

Home Dog: 7-9

Road Favorite: 9-6-1

Road Dog: 10-18

14. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

ATS Record (since 2007)

ATS Overall: 130-122-6 (51.6%)

After Bye: 9-9

After Win: 74-77-6

After Loss: 48-36

Home: 69-58-3

Road: 61-61-3

Favorite: 83-95-3

Underdog: 47-26-3

Home Favorite: 54-54-1

Home Dog: 15-3-2

Road Favorite: 29-39-2

Road Dog: 32-22-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 117-136-5

After bye: 10-8

Home: 62-64-4

Road: 52-72-1

Favorite: 86-91-4

Underdog: 31-44-1

Home Favorite: 54-51-4

Home Dog: 8-12

Road Favorite: 30-40

Road Dog: 22-32-1

13. Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 17-16-1 (51.5%)

After Bye: 1-1

After Win: 8-5

After Loss: 8-10-1

Home: 9-8

Road: 7-8-1

Favorite: 3-4

Underdog: 14-12-1

Home Favorite: 1-3

Home Dog: 8-5

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 5-7-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 13-21

After bye: 0-2

Home: 5-12

Road: 8-8

Favorite: 2-5

Underdog: 11-16

Home Favorite: 1-3

Home Dog: 4-9

Road Favorite: 1-2

Road Dog: 7-6

12. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

ATS Record (since 2008)

ATS Overall: 124-112-8 (52.5%)

After Bye: 9-7

After Win: 75-67-5

After Loss: 39-41-3

Home: 56-59-2

Road: 67-52-6

Favorite: 74-78-5

Underdog: 50-34-3

Home Favorite: 47-51-2

Home Dog: 9-8

Road Favorite: 27-26-3

Road Dog: 40-26-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 116-125-3

After bye: 7-9

Home: 53-64

Road: 61-61-3

Favorite: 71-86

Underdog: 45-39-3

Home Favorite: 46-54

Home Dog: 7-10

Road Favorite: 24-32

Road Dog: 37-29-3

11. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 18-16 (52.9%)

After Bye: 2-0

After Win: 10-8

After Loss: 7-7

Home: 8-9

Road: 10-7

Favorite: 11-11

Underdog: 7-5

Home Favorite: 5-9

Home Dog: 3-0

Road Favorite: 6-2

Road Dog: 4-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 17-17

After bye: 1-1

Home: 11-6

Road: 6-11

Favorite: 11-11

Underdog: 6-6

Home Favorite: 9-5

Home Dog: 2-1

Road Favorite: 2-6

Road Dog: 4-5

10. Sean McVay, LA Rams

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 48-41-2 (53.8%)

After Bye: 4-2

After Win: 27-32-1

After Loss: 16-9-1

Home: 20-21-2

Road: 26-19

Favorite: 37-33-2

Underdog: 11-8

Home Favorite: 19-18-2

Home Dog: 1-3

Road Favorite: 16-15

Road Dog: 10-4

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 43-47-1

After bye: 3-3

Home: 18-25

Road: 25-19-1

Favorite: 28-43-1

Underdog: 15-4

Home Favorite: 14-25

Home Dog: 4-0

Road Favorite: 14-16-1

Road Dog: 11-3

9. Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

ATS Record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 35-30-3 (53.7%)

After Bye: 3-0-1

After Win: 20-17-1

After Loss: 15-10-1

Home: 14-18-1

Road: 21-12-2

Favorite: 21-18-1

Underdog: 14-12-2

Home Favorite: 13-13-1

Home Dog: 1-5

Road Favorite: 8-5

Road Dog: 13-7-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 35-33

After bye: 3-1

Home: 16-17

Road: 19-16

Favorite: 19-21

Underdog: 16-12

Home Favorite: 11-16

Home Dog: 5-1

Road Favorite: 8-5

Road Dog: 11-11

8. Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 26-22-2 (54%)

After Bye: 1-2

After Win: 13-10-1

After Loss: 9-12-1

Home: 9-15

Road: 17-7-2

Favorite: 8-14

Underdog: 18-8-2

Home Favorite: 4-11

Home Dog: 5-4

Road Favorite: 4-3

Road Dog: 13-4-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 22-28

After bye: 2-1

Home: 14-10

Road: 8-18

Favorite: 9-13

Underdog: 13-15

Home Favorite: 8-7

Home Dog: 6-3

Road Favorite: 1-6

Road Dog: 7-12

7. Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

ATS Record (since 2010)

ATS Overall: 111-93-7 (54.3%)

After Bye: 7-6-1

After Win: 62-62-3

After Loss: 44-24-3

Home: 59-42-2

Road: 50-50-5

Favorite: 65-61-4

Underdog: 46-32-3

Home Favorite: 43-33-2

Home Dog: 16-9

Road Favorite: 21-28-2

Road Dog: 29-22-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 108-100-3

After bye: 6-8

Home: 56-45-2

Road: 50-54-1

Favorite: 61-69

Underdog: 47-31-3

Home Favorite: 41-37

Home Dog: 15-8-2

Road Favorite: 20-31

Road Dog: 30-23-1

6. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 29-24 (54.7%)

After Bye: 1-2

After Win: 9-9

After Loss: 17-14

Home: 12-14

Road: 17-9

Favorite: 6-7

Underdog: 23-17

Home Favorite: 4-5

Home Dog: 8-9

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 15-7

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 22-30-1

After bye: 1-1-1

Home: 15-11

Road: 7-18-1

Favorite: 9-4

Underdog: 13-26-1

Home Favorite: 7-2

Home Dog: 8-9

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 5-16-1

5. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

ATS Record (since 2013)

ATS Overall: 88-70-3 (55.6%)

After Bye: 7-6

After Win: 60-47-3

After Loss: 22-20

Home: 40-41-2

Road: 45-29-1

Favorite: 68-58-2

Underdog: 20-12-1

Home Favorite: 37-38-2

Home Dog: 3-3

Road Favorite: 28-20

Road Dog: 17-9-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 78-82-1

After bye: 3-9-1

Home: 35-48

Road: 42-32-1

Favorite: 58-70

Underdog: 20-12-1

Home Favorite: 29-48

Home Dog: 6-0

Road Favorite: 28-20

Road Dog: 14-12-1

4. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 48-35-5 (57.4%)

After Bye: 2-1-2

After Win: 28-20-3

After Loss: 17-13-2

Home: 23-18-3

Road: 24-17-2

Favorite: 26-16-3

Underdog: 22-19-2

Home Favorite: 17-10-3

Home Dog: 6-8

Road Favorite: 9-6

Road Dog: 15-11-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 41-46-1

After bye: 3-2

Home: 22-22

Road: 18-24-1

Favorite: 22-22-1

Underdog: 19-24

Home Favorite: 15-15

Home Dog: 7-7

Road Favorite: 7-7-1

Road Dog: 11-17

3. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

ATS Record (since 2003)

ATS Overall: 197-140-7 (58.3%)

After Bye: 18-12-1

After Win: 138-104-7

After Loss: 50-26

Home: 101-71-5

Road: 91-65-2

Favorite: 163-120-6

Underdog: 32-20-1

Home Favorite: 94-68-5

Home Dog: 6-3

Road Favorite: 64-48-1

Road Dog: 26-17-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 175-164-5

After bye: 16-14-1

Home: 91-81-5

Road: 80-78

Favorite: 145-139-5

Underdog: 29-24

Home Favorite: 86-76-5

Home Dog: 5-4

Road Favorite: 55-58

Road Dog: 24-20

2. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 34-20 (63%)

After Bye: 3-3

After Win: 23-18

After Loss: 9-1

Home: 19-9

Road: 15-10

Favorite: 25-17

Underdog: 9-3

Home Favorite: 18-9

Home Dog: 1-0

Road Favorite: 7-7

Road Dog: 8-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 27-27

After bye: 3-3

Home: 14-14

Road: 13-12

Favorite: 20-22

Underdog: 7-5

Home Favorite: 13-14

Home Dog: 1-0

Road Favorite: 7-7

Road Dog: 6-5

1. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 11-6 (64.7%)

After Bye: 1-0

After Win: 1-1

After Loss: 8-5

Home: 6-2

Road: 5-4

Favorite: 0-0

Underdog: 11-6

Home Favorite: 0-0

Home Dog: 6-2

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 5-4

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 7-10

After bye: 0-1

Home: 4-4

Road: 3-6

Favorite: 0-0

Underdog: 7-10

Home Favorite: 0-0

Home Dog: 4-4

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 3-6

Coaches Against the Spread

A deeper dive on each coach and how they do against the spread

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Group of Five programs & Independents

76-108 | 51-75 | 26-50 | Top 25 | Top 10

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams