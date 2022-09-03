NFL Coaches Against The Spread Rankings. Who Covers, Who Doesn't

How good are all of the NFL head coaches against the spread? 22 veteran head coaches are ranked on how well they cover.
Winning isn’t everything, but winning against the spread is.
How well do the current NFL coaches when it comes to covering the spread? Here’s the ranking of all the veteran head coaches and how they have done with their current teams.
Note that there are only 22 ranked here – again, these are the veterans and not the first year guys.
22. Robert Saleh, NY Jets
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 6-11 (35.3%)
After Bye: 0-1
After Win: 1-3
After Loss: 5-7
Home: 4-5
Road: 2-5
Favorite: 1-0
Underdog: 5-11
Home Favorite: 1-0
Home Dog: 3-5
Road Favorite: 0-0
Road Dog: 2-5
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 10-7
After bye: 1-0
Home: 6-3
Road: 3-4
Favorite: 1-0
Underdog: 9-7
Home Favorite: 1-0
Home Dog: 5-3
Road Favorite: 0-0
Road Dog: 3-4
21. Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 6-10-1 (38.2%)
After Bye: 1-0
After Win: 1-5-1
After Loss: 5-4
Home: 0-7
Road: 5-3-1
Favorite: 3-3
Underdog: 3-7-1
Home Favorite: 0-3
Home Dog: 0-4
Road Favorite: 2-0
Road Dog: 3-3-1
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 7-10
After bye: 1-0
Home: 2-5
Road: 4-5
Favorite: 2-4
Underdog: 5-6
Home Favorite: 0-3
Home Dog: 2-2
Road Favorite: 1-1
Road Dog: 3-4
20. Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 14-19 (42.4%)
After Bye: 0-2
After Win: 5-5
After Loss: 8-13
Home: 4-12
Road: 10-7
Favorite: 3-8
Underdog: 11-11
Home Favorite: 1-6
Home Dog: 3-6
Road Favorite: 2-2
Road Dog: 8-5
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 15-18
After bye: 2-0
Home: 6-10
Road: 9-8
Favorite: 4-7
Underdog: 11-11
Home Favorite: 3-4
Home Dog: 3-6
Road Favorite: 1-3
Road Dog: 8-5
19. Brandon Staley, LA Chargers
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 8-9 (47.1%)
After Bye: 0-1
After Win: 3-6
After Loss: 4-3
Home: 4-5
Road: 4-4
Favorite: 4-7
Underdog: 3-2
Home Favorite: 4-4
Home Dog: 0-1
Road Favorite: 0-3
Road Dog: 3-1
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 10-7
After bye: 1-0
Home: 6-3
Road: 4-4
Favorite: 7-4
Underdog: 2-3
Home Favorite: 5-3
Home Dog: 1-0
Road Favorite: 2-1
Road Dog: 1-3
18. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 8-9-1 (47.2%)
After Bye: 0-0-1
After Win: 3-5-1
After Loss: 4-4
Home: 3-4-1
Road: 5-5
Favorite: 4-2-1
Underdog: 3-6
Home Favorite: 2-0-1
Home Dog: 1-3
Road Favorite: 2-2
Road Dog: 2-3
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 10-8
After bye: 1-0
Home: 6-2
Road: 4-6
Favorite: 5-2
Underdog: 4-5
Home Favorite: 3-0
Home Dog: 2-2
Road Favorite: 2-2
Road Dog: 2-3
17. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 15-20 (42.9%)
After Bye: 0-2
After Win: 10-9
After Loss: 4-10
Home: 6-11
Road: 9-9
Favorite: 6-14
Underdog: 8-6
Home Favorite: 5-10
Home Dog: 1-1
Road Favorite: 1-4
Road Dog: 7-5
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 17-18
After bye: 1-1
Home: 8-9
Road: 9-9
Favorite: 9-11
Underdog: 8-6
Home Favorite: 7-8
Home Dog: 1-1
Road Favorite: 2-3
Road Dog: 7-5
16. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans
ATS Record (since 2018)
ATS Overall: 35-34-1 (50.7%)
After Bye: 4-1
After Win: 21-22
After Loss: 13-9-1
Home: 17-17-1
Road: 17-17
Favorite: 15-21-1
Underdog: 20-13
Home Favorite: 9-12-1
Home Dog: 8-5
Road Favorite: 6-9
Road Dog: 11-8
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 39-30-1
After bye: 3-2
Home: 18-16-1
Road: 21-13
Favorite: 21-15-1
Underdog: 18-15
Home Favorite: 11-10-1
Home Dog: 7-6
Road Favorite: 10-5
Road Dog: 11-8
15. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
ATS Record (since 2017)
ATS Overall: 44-42-1 (51.1%)
After Bye: 3-3
After Win: 24-18
After Loss: 19-20-1
Home: 17-22-1
Road: 27-17
Favorite: 16-25-1
Underdog: 28-17
Home Favorite: 8-15-1
Home Dog: 9-7
Road Favorite: 8-8
Road Dog: 19-9
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 42-44-1
After bye: 1-5
Home: 22-18
Road: 19-24-1
Favorite: 25-16-1
Underdog: 17-28
Home Favorite: 15-9
Home Dog: 7-9
Road Favorite: 9-6-1
Road Dog: 10-18
14. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
ATS Record (since 2007)
ATS Overall: 130-122-6 (51.6%)
After Bye: 9-9
After Win: 74-77-6
After Loss: 48-36
Home: 69-58-3
Road: 61-61-3
Favorite: 83-95-3
Underdog: 47-26-3
Home Favorite: 54-54-1
Home Dog: 15-3-2
Road Favorite: 29-39-2
Road Dog: 32-22-1
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 117-136-5
After bye: 10-8
Home: 62-64-4
Road: 52-72-1
Favorite: 86-91-4
Underdog: 31-44-1
Home Favorite: 54-51-4
Home Dog: 8-12
Road Favorite: 30-40
Road Dog: 22-32-1
13. Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 17-16-1 (51.5%)
After Bye: 1-1
After Win: 8-5
After Loss: 8-10-1
Home: 9-8
Road: 7-8-1
Favorite: 3-4
Underdog: 14-12-1
Home Favorite: 1-3
Home Dog: 8-5
Road Favorite: 2-1
Road Dog: 5-7-1
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 13-21
After bye: 0-2
Home: 5-12
Road: 8-8
Favorite: 2-5
Underdog: 11-16
Home Favorite: 1-3
Home Dog: 4-9
Road Favorite: 1-2
Road Dog: 7-6
12. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
ATS Record (since 2008)
ATS Overall: 124-112-8 (52.5%)
After Bye: 9-7
After Win: 75-67-5
After Loss: 39-41-3
Home: 56-59-2
Road: 67-52-6
Favorite: 74-78-5
Underdog: 50-34-3
Home Favorite: 47-51-2
Home Dog: 9-8
Road Favorite: 27-26-3
Road Dog: 40-26-3
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 116-125-3
After bye: 7-9
Home: 53-64
Road: 61-61-3
Favorite: 71-86
Underdog: 45-39-3
Home Favorite: 46-54
Home Dog: 7-10
Road Favorite: 24-32
Road Dog: 37-29-3
11. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
ATS Record (since 2020)
ATS Overall: 18-16 (52.9%)
After Bye: 2-0
After Win: 10-8
After Loss: 7-7
Home: 8-9
Road: 10-7
Favorite: 11-11
Underdog: 7-5
Home Favorite: 5-9
Home Dog: 3-0
Road Favorite: 6-2
Road Dog: 4-5
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 17-17
After bye: 1-1
Home: 11-6
Road: 6-11
Favorite: 11-11
Underdog: 6-6
Home Favorite: 9-5
Home Dog: 2-1
Road Favorite: 2-6
Road Dog: 4-5
10. Sean McVay, LA Rams
ATS Record (since 2017)
ATS Overall: 48-41-2 (53.8%)
After Bye: 4-2
After Win: 27-32-1
After Loss: 16-9-1
Home: 20-21-2
Road: 26-19
Favorite: 37-33-2
Underdog: 11-8
Home Favorite: 19-18-2
Home Dog: 1-3
Road Favorite: 16-15
Road Dog: 10-4
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 43-47-1
After bye: 3-3
Home: 18-25
Road: 25-19-1
Favorite: 28-43-1
Underdog: 15-4
Home Favorite: 14-25
Home Dog: 4-0
Road Favorite: 14-16-1
Road Dog: 11-3
9. Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts
ATS Record (since 2018)
ATS Overall: 35-30-3 (53.7%)
After Bye: 3-0-1
After Win: 20-17-1
After Loss: 15-10-1
Home: 14-18-1
Road: 21-12-2
Favorite: 21-18-1
Underdog: 14-12-2
Home Favorite: 13-13-1
Home Dog: 1-5
Road Favorite: 8-5
Road Dog: 13-7-2
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 35-33
After bye: 3-1
Home: 16-17
Road: 19-16
Favorite: 19-21
Underdog: 16-12
Home Favorite: 11-16
Home Dog: 5-1
Road Favorite: 8-5
Road Dog: 11-11
8. Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 26-22-2 (54%)
After Bye: 1-2
After Win: 13-10-1
After Loss: 9-12-1
Home: 9-15
Road: 17-7-2
Favorite: 8-14
Underdog: 18-8-2
Home Favorite: 4-11
Home Dog: 5-4
Road Favorite: 4-3
Road Dog: 13-4-2
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 22-28
After bye: 2-1
Home: 14-10
Road: 8-18
Favorite: 9-13
Underdog: 13-15
Home Favorite: 8-7
Home Dog: 6-3
Road Favorite: 1-6
Road Dog: 7-12
7. Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks
ATS Record (since 2010)
ATS Overall: 111-93-7 (54.3%)
After Bye: 7-6-1
After Win: 62-62-3
After Loss: 44-24-3
Home: 59-42-2
Road: 50-50-5
Favorite: 65-61-4
Underdog: 46-32-3
Home Favorite: 43-33-2
Home Dog: 16-9
Road Favorite: 21-28-2
Road Dog: 29-22-3
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 108-100-3
After bye: 6-8
Home: 56-45-2
Road: 50-54-1
Favorite: 61-69
Underdog: 47-31-3
Home Favorite: 41-37
Home Dog: 15-8-2
Road Favorite: 20-31
Road Dog: 30-23-1
6. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 29-24 (54.7%)
After Bye: 1-2
After Win: 9-9
After Loss: 17-14
Home: 12-14
Road: 17-9
Favorite: 6-7
Underdog: 23-17
Home Favorite: 4-5
Home Dog: 8-9
Road Favorite: 2-2
Road Dog: 15-7
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 22-30-1
After bye: 1-1-1
Home: 15-11
Road: 7-18-1
Favorite: 9-4
Underdog: 13-26-1
Home Favorite: 7-2
Home Dog: 8-9
Road Favorite: 2-2
Road Dog: 5-16-1
5. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
ATS Record (since 2013)
ATS Overall: 88-70-3 (55.6%)
After Bye: 7-6
After Win: 60-47-3
After Loss: 22-20
Home: 40-41-2
Road: 45-29-1
Favorite: 68-58-2
Underdog: 20-12-1
Home Favorite: 37-38-2
Home Dog: 3-3
Road Favorite: 28-20
Road Dog: 17-9-1
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 78-82-1
After bye: 3-9-1
Home: 35-48
Road: 42-32-1
Favorite: 58-70
Underdog: 20-12-1
Home Favorite: 29-48
Home Dog: 6-0
Road Favorite: 28-20
Road Dog: 14-12-1
4. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
ATS Record (since 2017)
ATS Overall: 48-35-5 (57.4%)
After Bye: 2-1-2
After Win: 28-20-3
After Loss: 17-13-2
Home: 23-18-3
Road: 24-17-2
Favorite: 26-16-3
Underdog: 22-19-2
Home Favorite: 17-10-3
Home Dog: 6-8
Road Favorite: 9-6
Road Dog: 15-11-2
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 41-46-1
After bye: 3-2
Home: 22-22
Road: 18-24-1
Favorite: 22-22-1
Underdog: 19-24
Home Favorite: 15-15
Home Dog: 7-7
Road Favorite: 7-7-1
Road Dog: 11-17
3. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
ATS Record (since 2003)
ATS Overall: 197-140-7 (58.3%)
After Bye: 18-12-1
After Win: 138-104-7
After Loss: 50-26
Home: 101-71-5
Road: 91-65-2
Favorite: 163-120-6
Underdog: 32-20-1
Home Favorite: 94-68-5
Home Dog: 6-3
Road Favorite: 64-48-1
Road Dog: 26-17-1
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 175-164-5
After bye: 16-14-1
Home: 91-81-5
Road: 80-78
Favorite: 145-139-5
Underdog: 29-24
Home Favorite: 86-76-5
Home Dog: 5-4
Road Favorite: 55-58
Road Dog: 24-20
2. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
ATS Record (since 2019)
ATS Overall: 34-20 (63%)
After Bye: 3-3
After Win: 23-18
After Loss: 9-1
Home: 19-9
Road: 15-10
Favorite: 25-17
Underdog: 9-3
Home Favorite: 18-9
Home Dog: 1-0
Road Favorite: 7-7
Road Dog: 8-3
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 27-27
After bye: 3-3
Home: 14-14
Road: 13-12
Favorite: 20-22
Underdog: 7-5
Home Favorite: 13-14
Home Dog: 1-0
Road Favorite: 7-7
Road Dog: 6-5
1. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
ATS Record (since 2021)
ATS Overall: 11-6 (64.7%)
After Bye: 1-0
After Win: 1-1
After Loss: 8-5
Home: 6-2
Road: 5-4
Favorite: 0-0
Underdog: 11-6
Home Favorite: 0-0
Home Dog: 6-2
Road Favorite: 0-0
Road Dog: 5-4
Over/Under (to the over)
Overall: 7-10
After bye: 0-1
Home: 4-4
Road: 3-6
Favorite: 0-0
Underdog: 7-10
Home Favorite: 0-0
Home Dog: 4-4
Road Favorite: 0-0
Road Dog: 3-6
