New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Jets (0-1), Cleveland Browns (1-0)

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

The running game was working in the 26-24 win over Carolina.

Jacoby Brissett wasn’t bad, and the defense got the job done when it had to, but it was the 1-2 punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt that took over.

The Jets were able to slow down the Baltimore ground attack, but the Browns will commit to it more, they’ll turn Myles Garrett and the pass rush loose on Joe Flacco, and expect to dominate on third downs.

Flacco threw well against the Ravens, but the offense didn’t turn the drives into points. However, again …

Why New York Jets Will Win

The offense moved.

Flacco wasn’t horrible. It took him 59 passes to get there, but he threw for over 300 yards, the ground game cranked up close to five yards per carry, and the O controlled the clock.

It might have been a 15-point loss, but the defense wasn’t bad, the run D held up against the Ravens, and now it has to lock down against Chub and Hunt.

Keep the Cleveland running game from hitting the big gashing runs, make Jacoby Brissett try to push the ball down the field, and take your chances. Cleveland only had a few big pass plays, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Jets commit to the run enough make it a fight?

Flacco shouldn’t throw close to 60 times again. Cleveland might have a solid run defense, but New York has to run more than 17 times.

It will, Brissett will once again fail to generate anything down the field, and the Jets will sneak out of home with an ugly win.

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, Line

New York Jets 19, Cleveland 17

Line: Cleveland -6.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Peyton & Eli

1: Monarch

